Pfizer COVID jab expanded to US children as young as 12

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is being used in multiple countries for teenagers as young as 16.

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is set to be approved in the US for teens aged 12 to 16. [File: Carlos Osorio/Reuters]
10 May 2021

Coronavirus vaccines will be made available to more children in the United States as regulators on Monday expanded use of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect students before they head back to class later this year.

The jabs could begin to be administered as soon as a US federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds, expected on May 12.

“This is a watershed moment in our ability to fight back the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president who is also a paediatrician, told The Associated Press news agency.

Pfizer’s vaccine is being used in multiple countries for teenagers as young as 16, and Canada recently became the first to expand use to 12 and up. Parents, school administrators and public health officials elsewhere are anxiously waiting for the jab to become available to more kids.

Vaccinating children of all ages will be critical to a return to normalcy. Most COVID-19 vaccines rolling out worldwide have been authorised for adults.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared the Pfizer vaccine is safe and offers strong protection for younger teens based on testing of more than 2,000 volunteers ages 12 to 15.

The study found no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared with 18 among kids given dummy shots. More intriguing, researchers found the kids developed higher levels of virus-fighting antibodies than earlier studies measured in young adults.

The younger teens received the same vaccine dosage as adults and had the same side effects, mostly sore arms and flu-like fever, chills or aches that signal a revved-up immune system, especially after the second dose.

Pfizer’s testing in adolescents “met our rigorous standards”, said FDA vaccine chief Dr Peter Marks.

“Having a vaccine authorised for a younger population is a critical step in continuing to lessen the immense public health burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Marks said.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech recently requested similar authorisation in the European Union, with other countries to follow.

The latest news is welcome for US families struggling to decide what activities are safe to resume when the youngest family members remain unvaccinated.

A  syringe with a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination centre in France [Stephane Mahe/Reuters]
“I can’t feel totally comfortable because my boys aren’t vaccinated,” said Carrie Vittitoe, a substitute teacher and freelance writer in Louisville, Kentucky, who is fully vaccinated as are her husband and 17-year-old daughter.

The FDA decision means her 13-year-old son soon could be eligible, leaving only her 11-year-old son who would be unvaccinated.

Pfizer is not the only company seeking to lower the age limit for its vaccine.

Moderna Inc recently said preliminary results from a study in 12- to 17-year-olds show strong protection and no serious side effects. Another US company, Novavax, has a COVID-19 vaccine in late-stage development and just began a study in 12- to 17-year-olds, as well.

Next up is testing whether the vaccine works for even younger children. Both Pfizer and Moderna have begun US studies in children ages six months to 11 years.

Those studies explore whether babies, pre-schoolers and primary school-aged children will need different doses than teens and adults. Pfizer expects its first results sometime after September.

Outside of the US, AstraZeneca is studying its vaccine among 6- to 17-year-olds in the United Kingdom. And in China, Sinovac recently announced it has submitted preliminary data to Chinese regulators showing its vaccine is safe in children as young as three years old.

