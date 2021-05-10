Live
News

Georgia frees opposition leader Melia after court ruling

Nika Melia’s release is seen as a significant step in an EU-backed plan to help end a prolonged political crisis.

Nika Melia, chairman of the United National Movement party, walks out of prison [Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters]
Nika Melia, chairman of the United National Movement party, walks out of prison [Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters]
10 May 2021

Jailed Georgian opposition leader Nika Melia has been freed from prison after a court ordered his release on bail – a significant step in a European Union-backed plan to help end a prolonged political crisis.

Speaking to supporters and journalists gathered outside the court in the capital, Tbilisi, Melia said on Monday he would consult his party about his next political steps, after domestic media reported that the court had ordered his release from pre-trial detention.

Georgia, a south Caucasian republic with ambitions to join NATO and other Western organisations, has faced political turmoil since a parliamentary election last November, which the ruling Georgian Dream party won but the opposition called unfair.

Police stormed the offices of Melia’s United National Movement (UNM) opposition party in February to arrest him over accusations that he fomented violence during anti-government protests in 2019, charges he says are politically motivated.

His arrest prompted then-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, in office for just five months, to resign, warning that Melia’s detention could worsen political rifts.

Speaking outside the courtroom, Melia said he would consult with the UNM and other political leaders about his next steps.

“It will take some time, a few days to make a decision,” he said.

A deal brokered last month by EU diplomats to help end the crisis foresees the release of people convicted on charges related to the 2019 protests.

The agreement also includes sweeping electoral and judicial reforms, including more power-sharing in parliament, starting from this year’s autumn session.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

In Europe, COVID-19 lockdowns ease as vaccine drives make headway

The relaxation of measures in several European nations comes after waves of rampant COVID-19 outbreaks gripped the region during the northern hemisphere&#39;s winter [Annegret Hilse/Reuters]

Pandemic fuels Venezuela’s worsening child labour crisis

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, more children in Venezuela are doing housework for other families in exchange for money or food - and more of them are begging and selling products such as water or cigarettes in the streets, according to World Vision, an aid organisation [File: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters]

India’s COVID battle causes vaccine worries in Africa

A man walks past newspaper announcements during the COVID outbreak in Johannesburg, South Africa [File: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters]

Ether, Dogecoin gains see Bitcoin’s share of crypto market fall

Bitcoin&#39;s share of the overall cryptocurrency market could be declining because investors are getting more comfortable with a wider array of tokens, or because retail traders may be chasing quick, speculative gains [File: Chris McGrath/Getty Images]
Most Read

Palestinians report several killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza

Relatives of a Palestinian who was killed by Israeli air strikes launched on the Gaza Strip [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
OPINION

Why American politicians cannot say the words ‘Israeli apartheid’

Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian man, as they crack down on a protest in solidarity with Palestinian families who face forced eviction in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem, on May 4, 2021 [AFP/Ahmad Gharabli]

‘Mumbai model’: Indian city thwarting COVID, slowly but steadily

In this May 3, 2020, file photo, an Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Asvini hospital in Mumbai to thank front-line workers [File: Rajanish Kakade/AP]

Dogecoin sees value slash after Musk calls it a ‘hustle’

Musk&#39;s appearance on SNL puts him back in the spotlight [File: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg]