One killed, four critically injured in Texas shooting

The suspect is believed to be an employee of the Bryant, Texas cabinet business where the shooting took place.

The wounded have been taken to a hospital, police said and six ambulance vehicles were dispatched to the scene. 
8 Apr 2021

Several people were shot Thursday at a cabinet business in Bryan, Texas, and police say one victim has died and four others are hospitalised in critical condition.

The attacker, believed to be an employee, is now in custody, reports KBTX-TV.

Bryan Police Lieutenant Jason James said officers from his department responded to reports of a shooting at 2:30pm local time (19:30 GMT) and found “several victims” at Kent Moore Cabinets.

James said six ambulance vehicles were dispatched to the scene, and the wounded had been taken to a hospital.

Employees of the business were being interviewed, James said, and witnesses had identified a suspect. Police were looking for the suspected shooter, he said, but he could not describe that person.

“At this site, when law enforcement showed up it was already over with,” James said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has sent agents and dogs to the scene of the shooting, said spokesman Deon Washington. He could not provide more detail on what happened and said “it’s a pretty rapidly evolving situation.”

Police asked people to stay away from the business.

Bryan is about 160km (100 miles) northwest of Houston.

The latest shootings come amid a string of recent mass shootings in the US. On Thursday, authorities said a gunman in South Carolina fatally shot five people, including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren before later killing himself.

Last month, a gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder Colorado. And on March 17, a gunman opened fire at three massage parlours in Georgia, killing eight people.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

