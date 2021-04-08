Live
News|ICC

Israel to tell ICC it does not recognise court’s authority

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel would not cooperate with ICC inquiry into alleged war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Netanyahu says Israel tell the ICC it 'completely rejects' the assertion that it carried out any war crimes [Abir Sultan/Pool via Reuters]
Netanyahu says Israel tell the ICC it 'completely rejects' the assertion that it carried out any war crimes [Abir Sultan/Pool via Reuters]
8 Apr 2021

Israel will tell the International Criminal Court (ICC) it does not recognise the authority of the tribunal, which is planning to investigate possible war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

Netanyahu, after meeting with senior ministers and government officials before a Friday deadline to respond to an ICC notification letter, said Israel would not cooperate with the inquiry, but it will send a response.

“It will be made clear that Israel is a country with rule of law that knows how to investigate itself,” he said in a statement on Thursday. The response will also say Israel “completely rejects” the assertion that it carried out any war crimes.

The statement added that the ICC “has no powers to initiate an investigation against Israel” and will not cooperate with it.

Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute that established the ICC and, therefore, by definition not a party to the court.

ICC prosecutors, who named groups on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides as possible perpetrators, said letters had been sent on March 9 to all parties concerned, giving them a month to inform the court if they were conducting their own investigations of the alleged crimes and want an ICC inquiry deferred while that is continuing.

‘Crimes committed by both sides’

The Palestinian Authority, based in the occupied West Bank, has been a state party to the ICC since 2015. The Palestinians have welcomed the investigation and said they will not seek any deferral.

The world’s only permanent war crimes tribunal, the ICC was set up in 2002 to try humanity’s worst crimes where local courts were unwilling or unable to step in.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has said her probe will cover the situation since 2014 in the besieged Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

It will mainly focus on the 2014 Gaza war but also look at the deaths of Palestinian demonstrators from 2018 onwards.

After a five-year preliminary probe, Bensouda said there was a “reasonable basis” to believe crimes were committed by both sides – by the Israeli military, Hamas – which has controlled Gaza since 2007 – and other Palestinian armed groups.

Hamas has welcomed the ICC probe and argued that its attacks on Israel were justified acts of “resistance”.

The PA also voiced its willingness to cooperate with the ICC.

“We sent the response to the ICC,” said Omar Awadallah, a senior official in the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.

“Full cooperation with the ICC will continue from the State of Palestine, as a member state of the court, to achieve justice for the victims of the Palestinian people and hold Israel accountable for its crimes,” Awadallah said.

Netanyahu, a vocal critic of the ICC, on Thursday, accused the court of “hypocrisy” for targeting Israeli troops who “fight with high moral conduct against terrorists”.

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister has previously lambasted the decision to open the probe as the “essence of anti-Semitism” and declared Israel was “under attack”.

Thursday’s statement marked the first time that Netanyahu made it clear Israel would not directly engage with the ICC. The United States has also criticised the ICC investigation and voiced support for its ally Israel.

The ICC last week welcomed US President Joe Biden’s lifting of sanctions imposed by Donald Trump on Bensouda, saying it signalled a new era of cooperation with Washington.

The Trump administration had imposed the financial sanctions and visa ban on Bensouda last year, after she launched an investigation into alleged war crimes by US military personnel in Afghanistan.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

White House mulls nearly doubling Obama’s climate pledge

The target would nearly double the country’s previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power, transportation, automotive and agricultural sectors [File: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]

Powell: Economy will not be confident until world is vaccinated

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, said that the recovery in the US remains uneven and incomplete, with much of the burden still falling on lower-income workers [File: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg]

Amazon union vote: Ballot tallying under way in Alabama

In Bessemer, Alabama, Amazon employees overwhelmed by the pace of work and afraid of catching COVID-19 contacted the union, setting in motion a vote that’s already seen as a watershed for Amazon and the United States labour movement [File: Jay Reeves/AP Photo]

George Floyd died due to lack of oxygen, not drugs: Doctor

Dr Martin Tobin testifies in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the alleged murder of George Floyd [Court TV/Pool via AP]
Most Read

US warns China over ‘aggressive’ moves on Philippines, Taiwan

On Monday, China's aircraft carrier Liaoning led a naval exercise near Taiwan, an ally of the US [File: Stringer/Reuters]

Merkel urges Putin to pull troops back from Ukraine border

Ukrainian government troops have battled Russian-backed separatists in the country’s eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, which form part of the Donbas, since the rebels seized a swath of territory there in April 2014 [File: Serhiy Takhmazov/Reuters]

US and Canada gear up for another Asian ‘murder hornet’ season

Authorities say the Asian giant hornet's sting is much more dangerous than that of bees or wasps, causing 'severe pain, swelling, necrosis and, in rare cases, even death' in some humans [Courtesy Paul van Westendorp]

‘Enough prayers’: Biden says time for action on US gun control

The White House has called for congressional action on gun violence, but legislation faces slim chances of passing [File: Jim Young/Reuters]