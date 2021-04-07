Live
News|Politics

Left-wing party opposed to mining project wins Greenland vote

Inuit Ataqatigiit leader says mining complex at Kvanefjeld ‘won’t happen’ after landmark election win.

Inuit Ataqatigiit won 37 percent of votes in Tuesday's snap election, according to official results [Ritzau Scanpix/via Reuters]
Inuit Ataqatigiit won 37 percent of votes in Tuesday's snap election, according to official results [Ritzau Scanpix/via Reuters]
7 Apr 2021

Greenland’s left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit party pledged its opposition to a large rare-earth mining project on Wednesday after winning a parliamentary election for only the second time in more than four decades.

Its comfortable victory cast doubt on the mining complex at Kvanefjeld in the south of the Arctic island and sent a strong signal to international mining companies seeking to exploit Greenland’s vast untapped mineral resources.

Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) won 37 percent of votes in Tuesday’s snap election, compared with 26 percent in the last election, overtaking the governing social democratic Siumut party, which secured 29 percent of votes, according to official results.

The pro-mining Siumut party has been in power for most of the time since Greenland gained home rule from Denmark in 1979.

Though not opposed outright to mining, IA has a strong environmental focus. It has campaigned to halt the Kvanefjeld project, which contains uranium, in addition to rare earths including neodymium – which is used in wind turbines, electric vehicles and combat aircraft.

“The people have spoken,” IA leader Mute Egede, 34, told broadcaster DR when asked about Kvanefjeld. “It won’t happen.”

Mikaa Mered, lecturer on Arctic affairs at HEC business school in Paris, said of the outcome: “This will, without doubt, hamper mining development in Greenland.”

While most Greenlanders see mining as an important path towards independence, the Kvanefjeld mine has been a contention point for years, sowing deep divisions in the government and population over environmental concerns.

“It’s not that Greenlanders don’t want mining, but they don’t want dirty mining,” Mered said, referring to uranium and rare-earth projects. “Greenlanders are sending a strong message that for them it’s not worth sacrificing the environment to achieve independence and economic development.”

Challenges ahead

The island of 56,000 people, which former United States President Donald Trump offered to buy in 2019, is part of the Kingdom of Denmark but has broad autonomy.

Egede, who was minister for natural resources in a coalition government from 2016 to 2018, will be first to try to form a new government. A potential government ally could be Naleraq, an independence party that also opposes the Kvanefjeld project.

Support from Prime Minister Kim Kielsen and his governing Siumut party helped licence-holder Greenland Minerals gain preliminary approval for the project last year, paving the way for a public hearing.

The Australian firm has already spent more than $100m preparing the mine and has proven processing technology through its Chinese partner Shenghe Resources.

Greenland Minerals Chief Executive John Mair said the public hearing has “lacked the normal due process” due to the early election.

“This unfortunately created a void that was filled with a wave of misinformation,” he told Reuters on Wednesday.

He declined to comment on the election outcome until a new government had been formed.

“The challenge for IA will be to explain to the world that Greenland is still open for business and still an attractive mining jurisdiction,” said Dwayne Menezes, head of London-based think-tank Polar Research and Policy Initiative.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

‘This boom could easily run into 2023’ says JPMorgan’s Dimon

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who built the biggest and most profitable United States bank in history, also warned shareholders that his industry’s disruption by technology is finally at hand [File: Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg]

Erdogan says Turkey ‘determined’ to cut interest rates

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said on Wednesday that he's eager to press ahead with the multibillion-dollar Canal Istanbul project, which has surfaced as a prominent issue over the past week after more than 100 retired admirals who Erdogan accused of trying to incite a coup against him expressed concern about the project [File: Nicole Tung/Bloomberg]

Czech PM appoints fourth health minister since start of pandemic

Prime Minister Andrej Babis repeatedly criticised outgoing health minister Jan Blatny over his handling of the pandemic [File: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]

Does Biden’s American Jobs Plan go big enough on climate change?

The administration of United States President Joe Biden is caught between the left flank of the Democratic party, which demands more colossal monetary backing to safeguard the climate, and the centrist members of Congress, who Biden needs to successfully make the historic infrastructure legislation a reality [File: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]
Most Read

Kim says North Korea facing its ‘worst-ever situation’

Kim Jong Un addresses a conference of officials in the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang [KCNA via Reuters]

Outrage after Pakistan’s Imran Khan links rape to how women dress

In his weekend TV appearance, Khan also blamed divorce rates in Britain on 'sex, drugs and rock and roll' culture [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]

Iranian ship attacked in the Red Sea

The incident was the latest in a reported series of attacks on Israeli and Iranian-owned ships since late February [File: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images]

Canada faces ‘very serious third wave’ of pandemic: Trudeau

Canada is seeing rising hospitalisations, intensive care unit admissions, and the spread of more easily transmissible coronavirus variants, Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]