Live
News|Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Egypt’s el-Sisi warns ‘all options open’ after dam talks fail

Latest round of negotiations between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia concluded on with no resolution to long-running disputes about GERD.

Downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan view the dam as a threat [File: NASA handout/Reuters]
Downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan view the dam as a threat [File: NASA handout/Reuters]
7 Apr 2021

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has warned that “all options are open” after the latest round of talks between his country, Sudan and Ethiopia about a giant dam built by the latter on the Blue Nile ended without progress.

Delegations from the three countries met in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the about, the current chair of the African Union (AU), in an attempt to break the deadlock in negotiations. The talks concluded on Tuesday with no resolution to long-running disputes about the operation and filling of the dam’s reservoir.

“I am telling our brothers in Ethiopia, let’s not reach the point where you touch a drop of Egypt’s water, because all options are open,” el-Sisi said on Wednesday.

“We have witnessed the cost of any confrontation,” he added, referring to past regional conflicts.

Sudan’s irrigation minister also issued a warning on Wednesday, saying that his country stood ready to harden its stance in the dispute and lobby afresh at the highest international levels.

“For Sudan, all options are possible, including returning [the matter] to the UN Security Council and hardening policy … [if] Ethiopia embarks on a second filling [of the dam] without agreement,” Yasser Abbas told reporters.

Nile waters

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has been a source of tension in the Nile River basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on it in 2011.

Downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan view the multibillion-dollar project as a threat because of their dependence on the Nile River waters, while Ethiopia considers it essential for its electrification and development.

 

Ethiopian Water Minister Seleshi Bekele told a news conference on Wednesday that Ethiopia would continue filling the dam’s massive reservoir during the upcoming rainy season, which normally begins in June or July.

“As construction progresses, filling takes place,” Seleshi said. “We don’t deviate from that at all.”

However, Seleshi sought to defuse tensions.

“There is no need to enter an unnecessary war. A war can’t start because of water. Water flows if you fight today, it’ll continue to flow tomorrow,” he told reporters.

Egypt and Sudan, in statements after the Kinshasa meeting, accused Ethiopia of intransigence on restarting negotiations in advance of a second filling of the dam this year.

Ethiopia said on Tuesday it could not enter into an agreement that infringed on its rights to utilise the Nile.

Sudan and Egypt had proposed including the European Union, the United States and the United Nations as mediators in addition to the continuing AU facilitation of the talks.

Both countries said Ethiopia rejected the proposal during the meeting, which Seleshi said was part of an attempt to cause delay, according to state news agency FANA.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

US Fed officials see progress but won’t raise interest rates

'All told, even though the economy is recovering, we still have a long way to go before economic activity returns to its pre-pandemic vibrancy,' Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said Wednesday in prepared remarks [File: Richard Drew/AP Photo]

Canada’s Ontario issues stay-at-home order as COVID surges

Ontario has seen a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections, spurred in part by new variants of the virus, as well as intensive care unit admissions [File: Carlos Osorio/Reuters]

Biden calls on Republicans to support massive US jobs plan

President Joe Biden says he is open to compromise with Republicans in Congress on his $2-trillion infrastructure plan to create jobs and boost the economy [/Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

US corporate leaders speak out against anti-LGBTQ bills

American lawmakers in almost 30 states have proposed nearly 100 anti-transgender bills that would restrict the freedoms of LGBTQ residents, according to Freedom for All Americans, an LGBTQ advocacy group that tracks the proposals [File: Nelson Antoine/AP Photo]
Most Read

Kim says North Korea facing its ‘worst-ever situation’

Kim Jong Un addresses a conference of officials in the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang [KCNA via Reuters]

Jordan’s King Abdullah says ‘sedition’ quashed

King Abdullah says the 'sedition' has been quashed [Jordanian Royal Palace Handout/AFP]

There are grounds for concern about solar power

Goats graze in between solar panels in Puertollano, near Ciudad Real, central Spain, on April 10, 2019 [File: Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]

Canada faces ‘very serious third wave’ of pandemic: Trudeau

Canada is seeing rising hospitalisations, intensive care unit admissions, and the spread of more easily transmissible coronavirus variants, Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]