Live
News

‘Kill the bill’: More than 100 arrests at London protest

Thousands marched to protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give police more powers to impose restrictions on non-violent protests.

A masked demonstrator holds a placard on top of a post during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021 [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]
A masked demonstrator holds a placard on top of a post during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in Bristol, Britain, April 3, 2021 [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]
4 Apr 2021

Police have said that 107 people were arrested in London during Saturday’s demonstrations against government plans to increase police powers.

Thousands marched in towns and cities across the country on Saturday to protest the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, defying coronavirus restrictions.

Police said the “Kill the Bill” protests were mostly peaceful and most of those taking part observed social distancing.

They said a small number of people were intent on causing disruptions, and that those arrested committed alleged offences including violent disorder, assaulting police officers and breaches of coronavirus legislation.

The force said 10 officers had been injured, though none of the injuries was believed to be serious.

The proposed legislation would give police in England and Wales more powers to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance, with those convicted liable to fines or jail terms.

A recent protest against the new police legislation in Bristol, southwest England, descended into widespread violence that saw police officers injured, a police station damaged and police vehicles torched.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticised what he described as “disgraceful attacks” on officers, but protesters have accused police of using heavy-handed tactics.

Some senior officers have said the “kill the bill” tag was deliberately provocative as “the bill” is a nickname in Britain for the police.

Sarah Everard killing

The protests come amid the recent uproar in Britain over the murder of Sarah Everard last month.

The 33-year-old was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London on March 3. Her body was later found in woodland about 80km (50 miles) away, in the southeastern county of Kent.

Wayne Couzens, a serving officer in the capital’s Metropolitan Police Service whose role was to guard diplomatic buildings, was later arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and killing her.

Everard’s killing led to widespread anger across the nation and soul-searching about what the police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Northern Ireland police appeal for calm after more unrest

There is rising discontent among Unionist pro-British groups in Northern Ireland over arrangements linked to Brexit [Paul Faith/AFP]

Peru reports new COVID deaths record ahead of elections

Senior citizens wait to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Lima, Peru, on March 23 [Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters]

Palestinian election board approves candidate lists for May vote

The legislative polls will be the first Palestinian elections in more than a decade [File: Ali Ali/EPA]

Restrictions imposed in Indian state driving COVID surge

People wait in a line to enter a supermarket amid the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, India [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
Most Read

Jordan gov’t accuses ex-crown prince of ‘malicious plot’

Prince Hamzah (L) with his half brother King Abullah of Jordan (R) [File: Mike Nelson/EPA]

Egypt puts on a show as it moves royal mummies to new home

Egypt held a parade celebrating the transport of 22 of its prized royal mummies from Egyptian Museum to he newly opened National Museum of Egyptian Civilization [AP Photo]

Jordan prince ‘under house arrest’ amid security crackdown

King Abdullah had chosen Hamzah as his crown prince hours after their father died of cancer in February 1999, but stripped him of the title in 2004. Photo taken on September 09, 2015 [File: Reuters]

Profile: Who is Jordan’s Prince Hamzah?

King Abdullah stripped Prince Hamzah of his title of the crown prince in 2004 [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]