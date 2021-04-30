Live
Pandemic-hit India says UAE is Plan B for T20 World Cup cricket

The International Cricket Council said this month it was sticking to hosting the event in India, but it also had backup plans.

Then-captain of India MS Dhoni plays a shot against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup in 2014 [File: Reuters]
30 Apr 2021

This year’s Twenty20 World Cup could be moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) if the COVID-19 crisis does not subside in India, the country’s cricket board has said.

Six months before the showpiece’s scheduled start, India reported a record 386,452 new cases on Friday, though medical experts believe actual numbers could be five to 10 times higher.

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said this month it was sticking to hosting the event in India but had backup plans, without specifying an alternative location.

“It would be the UAE,” Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) general manager Dhiraj Malhotra told the BBC on Thursday.

“… We’ll take the tournament there, but it’ll still be done by the BCCI,” added Malhotra, also the tournament director.

He did not respond to Reuters news agency’s calls and messages to elaborate, but an ICC spokesman confirmed the plan.

The governing body is monitoring the progress of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is continuing amid the epidemic despite criticism.

“It is too early to make a call,” the spokesman told Reuters.

The pandemic forced the Indian board to stage last year’s IPL in the UAE.

The BCCI last year signed a hosting agreement with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), which declined to comment on its preparedness when contacted by Reuters.

Source: Reuters

