Live
News|Nuclear Energy

Iran says ‘no step-by-step plan’ for lifting US sanctions

The step-by-step approach previously proposed by Iran is now off the table as it says it will only accept a full removal of US sanctions.

An image dated November 2005 shows the nuclear enrichment plant of Natanz in central Iran [File: Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
An image dated November 2005 shows the nuclear enrichment plant of Natanz in central Iran [File: Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
By 
Maziar Motamedi
3 Apr 2021

Tehran, Iran – Iran’s foreign ministry has said there will be “no step-by-step plan” to lift layers of American sanctions and restore the country’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

“The definitive policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the lifting of all US sanctions,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state-run PressTV on Saturday.

He said that includes all sanctions imposed and reimposed by former US President Donald Trump.

Trump in 2018 unilaterally abandoned the nuclear deal, also signed by China, Russia, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, and imposed harsh economic sanctions that have only escalated since.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman’s comments come as US State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday the focus of in-person talks in Vienna next week on reviving the nuclear deal would be on “the nuclear steps that Iran would need to take in order to return to compliance”.

Iran had previously said it was open to a step-by-step approach, but changed its position after US President Joe Biden refused to lift any sanctions for months, insisting Iran would need to act first to come back into full compliance with all its commitments under the deal.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has since said Iran’s “definitive policy” on the nuclear deal is the US will need to lift all sanctions, after which Iran will “verify” their lifting and reduce uranium enrichment and remove the several cascades of advanced centrifuges it has deployed.

Iran is “in no hurry” to have sanctions lifted, the supreme leader has said.

‘Rapidly finalise sanction-lifting’

Shortly after Friday’s virtual nuclear deal joint commission meeting, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV Iran requires no road map to restore the deal.

“In our view, there is no step-by-step plan. We only have a final step that the US needs to take to lift the sanctions it has imposed, reimposed, or relabelled during the past four years. We will verify and then Iran will return to its commitments,” he said.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said on Friday there will be no direct or indirect meetings between Iran and the US during the Vienna talks, calling it “unnecessary”.

He said in a tweet the aim of the talks will be to “rapidly finalise sanction-lifting and nuclear measures for choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran ceasing remedial measures”.

Last week, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran has seen “no serious efforts” from the US to lift sanctions.

“The Americans are lying that they require time [to lift sanctions]. They can do it in an hour and we will only need a moment. There are a few screws we need to twist and untwist,” he said.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Suez Canal shipping backlog to end on Saturday: Canal authority

A ship is seen after sailing through Suez Canal as traffic resumes after a container ship that blocked the waterway was refloated, in Ismailia, Egypt [Hanaa Habib/Reuters]

Iran faces fourth COVID wave after Nowruz holidays

Iran has reported more than 1.9 million coronavirus cases since it announced its first case in February 2020 [File: Atta Kenare/AFP]

Egypt: 22 mummies move to new museum in grand parade

Authorities are shutting down roads along the Nile for the elaborate ceremony [File: Reuters]

Greece accuses Turkey of trying to provoke it with migrant boats

Nearly a million asylum-seekers, mostly Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans, crossed to Greece from Turkey on boats in 2015 at the start of Europe's migration crisis [File: Michael Varaklas/AP]
Most Read

Namibian president caught in new fishing corruption allegations

Associates of Namibian President Hage Geingob were earlier implicated in the so-called Fishrot scandal — corruption in the lucrative fishing industry that was exposed by Al Jazeera [Stefan Wermuth/Reuters]

Denmark: Plan to further limit ‘non-Western’ residents draws ire

Mjolnerparken is a housing estate that features on the Danish government's 'ghetto' list [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

North Korea’s tactical nuclear weapons expand deterrence, risk

North Korea is estimated to have enough fissile material for about 90 nuclear bombs [File: KCNA via AFP]

Myanmar death toll edges up to 550 as online crackdown tightens

At least 46 children and young people were among the 550 deaths in the protest crackdown in Myanmar [EPA]