Live
News|Corruption

S Africa’s Ramaphosa admits ANC ‘mistakes’ before graft panel

President Cyril Ramaphosa admits ruling African National Congress could have done more to halt state corruption and live up to expectations of ‘enforcing accountability’.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appears on behalf of the governing party African National Congress at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Johannesburg, South Africa [Themba Hadebe/AFP]
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appears on behalf of the governing party African National Congress at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Johannesburg, South Africa [Themba Hadebe/AFP]
28 Apr 2021

South Africa’s President and African National Congress (ANC) leader Cyril Ramaphosa has said the country’s governing party could have done more to halt state corruption under his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

During a much-anticipated appearance before a judicial panel probing allegations of corruption and fraud under Zuma, Ramaphosa said on Wednesday graft had “eroded” constitutional values and “undermined the rule of law”.

“We all acknowledge that the organisation could and should have done more to prevent the abuse of power and the misappropriation of resources that defined the era of state capture,” Ramaphosa, who was Zuma’s deputy president from 2014 until 2018, told the panel probing alleged state looting.

“The ANC does admit that it made mistakes,” he said. “It had shortcomings in living up to the expectations of the people of South Africa in relation to enforcing accountability.”

The “state capture” inquiry is probing allegations of corruption during Zuma’s nine years in power, including that Zuma allowed businessmen close to him – brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta – to influence policy and win lucrative government contracts.

Zuma and the Guptas have repeatedly denied the allegations against them.

Ramaphosa, the first sitting president to testify in such a probe, appeared in his capacity as the current leader of the ANC, the party that has governed South Africa since the end of white minority rule in 1994.

Dozens of ministers and former ministers, elected officials, businessmen and senior civil servants have appeared before the commission.

Ramaphosa, who took over from Zuma in 2018 and won a presidential election the following year, admitted that the ANC had over the years become aware of malfeasance and patronage within the state and within its own ranks.

“State capture took place under our watch as the governing party,” he said.

“It involved some members and leaders of our organisation and it found fertile ground in the divisions, weaknesses and tendencies that have developed in our organisation since 1994,” Ramaphosa said.

Zuma has testified before the panel only once, in 2019, before staging a walkout. He has since repeatedly resisted testifying, alleging political interference.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida, Miller reporting from Johannesburg, said “many South Africans want accountability and it is not certain if they will get that from the president’s testimony at the commission.

“In recent months, former President Jacob Zuma refused to return to the commission, saying that it was a witch-hunt, that he was being vilified and that the ANC was being targeted – and there are many ANC members and supporters who feel the same way,” Miller said.

The president is expected to continue testifying on Thursday, then return to the probe in his capacity as head of state in May.

“Many will be watching to see if there is a greater understanding of exactly how South Africa got to this point and whether or not this will just be a PR exercise for the president in a year when South Africans are going to local elections and the ANC is looking for votes,” Miller said.

Opposition parties held a gathering outside the Johannesburg building where the inquiry was being held and participants said Ramaphosa should personally shoulder some of the blame.

“Ramaphosa was part and parcel of the decisions. He was the deputy president of the country when money disappeared,” said William Madisha, a legislator with small party COPE. “The ANC must pay back what belongs to the people.”

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

In a first, Canada’s COVID infection rate surpasses the US

Canada's most populous province, Ontario is seeing a surge in new cases. [File: Adrian Wyld/Pool via Reuters]

German spy agency to monitor anti-lockdown protesters

Germany's domestic intelligence agency says 'legitimate protests against the coronavirus politics are being repeatedly and increasingly exploited to provoke an escalation' [File: Michael Sohn/AP Photo]

How much longer can the Fed be boring and predictable?

The conundrum facing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his fellow policy makers is how to dial back all the support the Fed has given the economy during the pandemic without triggering a repeat of the 2013 'taper tantrum' [File: Patrick Semansky/AP]

India COVID death toll tops 200,000 as essential supplies run out

India’s death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 200,000 as a virus surge sweeps the country, rooted in so-called super-spreader events that were allowed to happen in the months late last year when the country had seemingly brought the pandemic under control [File: Channi Anand/AP Photo]
Most Read

Will India’s COVID-19 crisis spell disaster for the world?

A man walks after cremating his relative, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2021 [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

‘We want Iran to grow,’ says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during an interview in the capital Riyadh to mark the fifth anniversary of his Vision 2030 [Handout via AFP]

‘Huge disaster’: Lebanese farmers decry Saudi Arabia produce ban

Bekaa Valley is a major area for the production of vegetables and fruit in Lebanon [File: Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE]

Glaciers melting faster than ever, new study finds

Some glaciers in Alaska, Iceland, the Alps, the Pamir Mountains and the Himalayas were among the most impacted by melting, researchers found [File: Andres Forza/Reuters]