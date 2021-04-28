Live
News|Brexit

European Parliament ratifies post-Brexit trade deal

The EU Parliament approves the trade deal with Britain, but warns London to stick to its commitments.

In the final tally, 660 MEPs voted in favour of the trade deal, five against, with 32 abstentions, results showed [Olivier Hoslet/Reuters]
In the final tally, 660 MEPs voted in favour of the trade deal, five against, with 32 abstentions, results showed [Olivier Hoslet/Reuters]
28 Apr 2021

The European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly to ratify the European Union’s post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, a decision welcomed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who called it “the final step in a long journey”.

In the final tally, 660 MEPs (Members of European Parliament) voted in favour of the trade deal, five against, with 32 abstentions, results showed on Wednesday.

“Today the European Parliament voted on the most far-reaching agreement the EU has ever reached with a third country,” the president of the assembly, David Sassoli, said.

“This can form the foundation on which we build a new forward-looking EU-UK relationship,” he said, warning that MEPs would monitor the implementation of the deal and “not accept any backsliding from the UK government”.

The vote ratifies the bare-bones trade deal that was sealed on Christmas Eve after nine months of bad-tempered negotiations and has been in force provisionally since January 1.

The deal provides the framework for Britain’s new relationship with the 27-member union, five years after British voters shocked the world by voting to end its 47-year membership.

The EU’s 27 member states are expected to rubber-stamp the deal following the European Parliament’s ratification.

The bloc will then inform the UK, and the trade agreement will be formally concluded.

Prime Minister Johnson said the ratification would provide “stability” in the UK-EU relations, while his chief negotiator in the talks, David Frost, said it brought “certainty and allows us to focus on the future”.

European Council President Charles Michel also welcomed the vote saying “it marks a major step forward in EU-UK relations and opens a new era”.

“The EU will continue to work constructively with the UK as an important friend and partner,” he tweeted.

In a final debate in parliament, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen assured MEPs that the agreement had “real teeth” and that any deviation by London from the pact would have consequences.

“And let me be very clear: we do not want to have to use these tools, but we will not hesitate to use them if necessary.”

Tense post-Brexit relations

Had the EU and the UK not agreed upon a trade deal, economic ties between the pair would have fallen back to basic World Trade Organization terms, with quotas and tariffs applied.

But even with an accord settled on, trade across the English Channel has declined at the beginning of this year. Exports fell by 47 percent in January-February and imports by 20 percent, far more than the declines for any other EU trading partner.

The deal has also caused notable disruption in Northern Ireland, which remains a de facto part of the EU’s single market under the agreement’s so-called Northern Ireland Protocol.

Top EU officials and their UK counterparts have so far failed to find common ground on implementing the protocol, which was designed to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland and to guarantee the integrity of the single market.

In March, the UK government unilaterally extended until October a grace period for not conducting checks on goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. That decision led the EU to start legal action against the UK.

The move to initiate legal proceedings marked the latest flashpoint in a series of disagreements between London and Brussels since the Brexit transition period ended on January 1.

The two sides have argued so far this year over issues ranging from COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the full diplomatic recognition of the EU in the UK.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Saudi crown prince strikes conciliatory tone towards rival Iran

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during an interview in the capital Riyadh to mark the fifth anniversary of his Vision 2030 [Handout via AFP]

Bowing to pressure, Somalia’s president drops bid to extend term

The president said he welcomed elections to be held without further delay [File: Said Yusuf Warsme/EPA]

War rooms, oxygen: India’s IT workers struggle amid COVID surge

Software professionals assisting municipal authorities work on their terminals inside a COVID-19 'war room' in Bengaluru [File: Reuters]

Taiwan accuses Beijing of waging economic war against tech sector

A group of Taiwanese policymakers is trying to widen the scope of what is considered a commercial secret to safeguard homegrown technology [File: Billy H.C. Kwok/Bloomberg]
Most Read

India surpasses 200,000 COVID deaths amid record spike: Live news

A COVID-19 coronavirus patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara [Prakash SINGH / AFP]

US Navy says it fired warning shots at Iranian vessels in Gulf

In this photo released by the US Navy, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) Harth 55, center, approaches the Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Wrangell (WPB 1332) bow forcing it to conduct a defensive maneuver, on April 2, 2021 [Handout/US Navy via AFP]

US orders embassy staff to leave Kabul as it begins troop pullout

A general view of the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan [Ahmad Nazar/Reuters]

WHO says ‘perfect storm’ of conditions led to India COVID surge

A relative of a patient who died of COVID-19, mourns outside a government COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]