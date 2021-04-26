Live
News

Nigeria: Kidnappers kill two more captive students

The Greenfield University students were kidnapped by gunmen last week in Kaduna state. northwest Nigeria.

The assault on the university was the fifth known attack on a school or college since December [Nasu Bori/AFP]
The assault on the university was the fifth known attack on a school or college since December [Nasu Bori/AFP]
26 Apr 2021

Two more students were killed after being kidnapped with others last week by gunmen in northwest Nigeria, local authorities said Monday, bringing the death toll from the attack to six.

The killings in Kaduna state by criminals known locally as “bandits” mark an escalation in the mass kidnappings of students that plague northwest and central Nigeria.

“Security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits,” state commissioner Samuel Aruwan said Monday.

Gunmen attacked the private Greenfield University last Tuesday in what was the fifth known attack on a school or college since December.

A member of the school staff was killed during the assault and the bodies of three students were later discovered in a nearby village.

Two university staff told AFP news agency that 20 students along with three non-academic staff had been kidnapped but state officials could not confirm those numbers, saying only that “an unspecified number” were taken.

A university spokesman did not immediately respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the killings on Saturday in a statement.

“Banditry, kidnapping and the politics of murders will be fought with all the resources available to our country,” Buhari said, describing the recurring incidents of kidnappings and killings as “barbaric terror attacks”.

Kidnappers have ramped up attacks in recent months hoping to squeeze officials for ransom payments. But local authorities have vowed not to pay them.

“We will not give them any money and they will not make any profit from Kaduna,” governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai told local media earlier this month.

Schools targeted in Nigeria are usually in remote areas where students stay in dormitories with only watchmen for security, making them easier targets.

Recent mass kidnappings have prompted six northern states to shut public schools to prevent further attacks.

Since December 2020, around 730 students have been abducted, disrupting the studies of more than five million children, UN agency UNICEF said.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Turkey announces full lockdown in bid to halt COVID surge

Total daily cases in Turkey peaked above 63,000 on April 16 before dropping sharply to below 39,000 on Sunday [File: Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]

Ontario requests help from Canadian military amid COVID crisis

As of Monday morning, the Canadian province of Ontario reported 877 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 605 patients on ventilators [File: Carlos Osorio/Reuters]

US to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

The US produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine but is not administering it in the United States [File: /Yves Herman/Reuters]

US Justice Department launches investigation of Louisville police

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal investigation Monday of the Louisville police in the wake of last year's killing of Breonna Taylor [File: Bryan Woolston/Reuters]
Most Read

India’s COVID crisis ‘beyond heartbreaking’ – WHO: Live news

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 is consoled by another during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India's tattered healthcare system to its knees [Channi Anand/AP]

World reacts to India’s catastrophic COVID surge

A health worker carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, India [Adnan Abidi/REUTERS]

Why does India have so many COVID cases?

[Illustration by Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Photos: Mass funeral pyres reflect India’s COVID tragedy

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation of coronavirus victims in New Delhi. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]