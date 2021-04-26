Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Malaysia to roll out AstraZeneca COVID jab for over-60s

The government has been criticised for a slow vaccination campaign amid a renewed jump in cases.

Malaysia began its vaccination drive in February and is now giving the jab to people over 60 and those with underlying conditions [Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]
Malaysia began its vaccination drive in February and is now giving the jab to people over 60 and those with underlying conditions [Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]
26 Apr 2021

Malaysian health authorities say the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe for use, three days after the Southeast Asian nation received its first batch of shots from the COVAX facility led by the World Health Organization.

Health minister Adham Baba confirmed the decision in a televised news conference on Monday, and said the jab would be administered to those over 60.

Some countries have limited or halted the drug’s use over possible links to a rare blood clotting disorder. AstraZeneca says regulatory reviews in Britain and Europe have noted its vaccine offers a high level of protection and that its benefits far outweigh any risks.

Malaysia, which has a population of more than 30 million people, received its first shipment of nearly 270,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine on Friday.

Ministry officials said the vaccine was found to be “suitable for use” for those aged 60 and older, and they were assessing available data before approving it for use for younger people.

Malaysia has allowed large bazaars to go ahead this month for Ramadan – with certain conditions – despite rising COVID cases [Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]
Malaysia secured a total of 12.8 million doses from AstraZeneca, half of which will come via COVAX. It was slated to receive the first 600,000 doses in June.

The country began its vaccination campaign in February with medics, essential workers and politicians first in line.

This month, it extended vaccination to people with underlying conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, people with disabilities and everyone over the age of 60. So far, it has been using Pfizer BioNTech and Sinovac, the vaccine developed in China.

In January, the government imposed a state of emergency that suspended Parliament, in a move it said was necessary to tackle the pandemic.

But the country, which after a conditional lockdown earlier this year has allowed public life to continue almost as normal providing people follow health regulations such as mask-wearing and physical distancing, is seeing a fourth wave of coronavirus cases.

Infections have risen by 26.6 percent over the week until Saturday with 246 people now in intensive care, according to the health ministry. Some 106 people died from the virus last week, compared with 84 the week before.

Just over 500,000 people have now received both doses of the vaccine.

Source: Al Jazeera, Reuters

Related

More from News

‘Bigger threat than COVID’: Indian farmers continue farm law stir

Indian farmers shout slogans as they block a highway during a nationwide strike at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border last month [File: Harish Tyagi/EPA]

Pakistan ready for India talks if Kashmir actions ‘revisited’: FM

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomed a recent thawing of relations between the two countries [File: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters]

Israeli police remove East Jerusalem barricades after protests

Hundreds of Palestinians, including male youths who tossed the barricades to the side, held celebratory rallies in the plaza, watched over by police [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu]

Hong Kong and Singapore to start travel bubble next month

Since COVID-19 hit air travel, Hong Kong no longer has the busiest airport for international traffic in Asia [File: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg]
Most Read

India sets new global COVID record amid aid promises, travel bans

A woman is consoled by her relative after her husband died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India [Amit Dave/Reuters]

Why does India have so many COVID cases?

[Illustration by Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

‘Tough times’: Cricketers pull out of India’s IPL over COVID

India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin [File: Saeed Khan/AFP]

Rival groups clash in Somali capital over president’s mandate

The Somali president signed a law in mid-April extending his mandate for two years, stoking opposition [Feisal Omar/Reuters]