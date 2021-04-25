Live
News

Thousands demand retrial of jailed officials in North Macedonia

Skopje protesters demand retrials and freedom for more than a dozen former conservative government officials.

In 2019, a criminal court had sentenced 16 people, including former Interior Minister Mitko Cavkov [File: Boris Grdanoski/AP Photo]
In 2019, a criminal court had sentenced 16 people, including former Interior Minister Mitko Cavkov [File: Boris Grdanoski/AP Photo]
25 Apr 2021

Thousands of opposition supporters have protested in North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje demanding retrials and freedom for more than a dozen former conservative government officials convicted for their roles in a mob invasion of parliament in 2017.

Sunday’s protest was organised by several civic associations and the families of those convicted and supported by the main conservative opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

The protesters, many of them not wearing masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, sang patriotic songs and demanded that the country’s Supreme Court annul the trial, claiming it was politically fabricated.

They then marched peacefully from the government offices to the parliament building to demand the resignation of the left-wing cabinet and an early election.

‘Defence of crime’

The ruling Social Democrats criticised the protest, saying that the opposition party “stands for the defence of crime and criminals”.

In 2019, a criminal court had sentenced 16 people, including former Interior Minister Mitko Cavkov, from seven to 18 years in prison in one of the largest trials since the country’s independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

Cavkov was given the harshest sentence for “endangering the constitutional order and security”.

Fifteen others received sentences between seven and 15 years for similar offences, while one defendant – prominent opera singer Igor Durlovski – was acquitted.

The court of appeals slightly reduced most sentences later.

More than 100 people, including lawmakers and journalists, had been injured in April 2017 when an angry mob stormed parliament and tried to block the election of a new speaker amid a political crisis.

Source: AP

Related

More from News

Morocco scolds Spain over virus help for independence leader

Brahim Ghali, 73, heads the Polisario Front, an Algeria-backed breakaway movement that seeks to establish an independent state in the Western Sahara region [File: Ramzi Boudina/Reuters]

‘Pakistan stands with India’ over COVID crisis

India has recorded the world’s highest number of new coronavirus cases for three consecutive days [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

US commander in Afghanistan says steps for withdrawal have begun

In this file photo, NATO soldiers take cover from dust and debris from a Chinook helicopter landing during a military exercise in Logar province, Afghanistan, on November 30, 2017 [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Central Americans fleeing due to hunger, food insecurity: Harris

Family members from Guatemala embrace each other after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on April 20 [File: Go Nakamura/Reuters]
Most Read

Why does India have so many COVID cases?

[Illustration by Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Indonesia’s sunken submarine: All you need to know in 500 words

The 44-year-old German-made submarine was conducting a torpedo drill in waters north of the island of Bali [Indonesia military/AFP]

Indonesia authorities say 53 submarine crew members dead

A military officer shows a life vest from the sunken Indonesian navy submarine during a press conference on Sunday [Made Nagi/EPA]

Top Iranian commander hints at future response to Israel

Iranian military chief says 'the resistance front will give the Zionists a fundamental response' [File: Atta Kenare/AFP]