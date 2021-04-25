Live
News

Indonesia authorities say 53 submarine crew members dead

25 Apr 2021

A missing Indonesian submarine has been found cracked apart on the seafloor in waters off Bali, the military said on Sunday, as it confirmed all 53 crew were dead.

“There were parts of KRI Nanggala 402 – it was broken into three pieces,” said Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono.

Indonesian military head Hadi Tjahjanto, meanwhile, told reporters “all 53 personnel onboard have passed”.

The submarine – one of five in Indonesia’s fleet – disappeared on Wednesday during live torpedo training exercises off the Indonesian holiday island of Bali.

Authorities said they received signals from the location more than 800 metres (2,600 feet) deep early Sunday and used an underwater submarine rescue vehicle supplied by Singapore to get a visual confirmation.

Tjahjanto said more parts from the vessel were discovered Sunday, including an anchor and safety suits worn by crew members.

On Saturday, the navy had first said fragments of the submarine, including items from inside the vessel, had been retrieved, but its location had yet to be confirmed.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Dozens dead as Yemen rebels advance on Marib

The conflict, seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed millions to the brink of famine [File: Hani Mohammed/Reuters]

Cyprus rivals seek ‘common ground’ at Geneva talks

Greek Cypriots march during a reunification rally along the medieval walls circling the divided capital Nicosia [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]

Fire extinguished on oil tanker off Syria after suspected attack

Fire erupted after 'what was believed to be an attack by a drone from the direction of Lebanese waters', state media say [SANA/AFP]

Albania goes to polls after fiery election campaign

A woman casts her ballot during the parliamentary election in the capital Tirana on Sunday [Florion Goga/Reuters]
Most Read

US to send support as India battles devastating COVID surge

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment with a coronavirus patient outside the casualty ward at a New Delhi hospital [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Why does India have so many COVID cases?

[Illustration by Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

82 killed in Iraq as fire erupts at COVID-19 hospital

At least 27 people have been confirmed killed in the fire that ripped through an ICU for COVID-19 patients [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]

Lebanon launches first electric car despite economic crisis

Lebanese-born Palestinian businessman Jihad Mohammad, arrives in the Quds Rise, the first ever car produced in Lebanon [Anwar Amro/AFP]