Live
DEVELOPING STORY
News|Coronavirus pandemic

US health panel recommends resuming J&J vaccine use

A Centers for Disease Control panel says despite the rare risk of blood clots, the vaccine’s suspension should be lifted.

The CDC is recommending resuming the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine [File: Justin Tallis/AFP]
The CDC is recommending resuming the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine [File: Justin Tallis/AFP]
23 Apr 2021

A US health panel said Friday it is time to resume the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite a very rare risk of blood clots.

The recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) paves the way for J&J’s shot to begin going into arms again in the United States after regulators paused its use last week to review reports of rare but serious blood clots associated with low blood platelets.

Advisers to the CDC said Friday the vaccine’s benefits outweigh that serious but small risk – especially against a virus that is still infecting tens of thousands of Americans every day. The government will rapidly weigh that recommendation in deciding the next steps.

Top health officials have said they hope for a quick return to the vaccine’s use.

“The benefits do clearly outweigh the risk from a population and individual perspective,” said Dr Beth Bell, a member of the advisory panel and a clinical professor in the department of global health at the University of Washington in Seattle.

“It’s a new risk. It’s admittedly an extremely small risk and smaller than many other risks that we choose to take every day,” she added.

Out of nearly eight million people vaccinated before the US suspended J&J’s shot earlier this month, health officials uncovered 15 cases of a highly unusual kind of blood clot, three of them fatal. All were women, most younger than 50.

The CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initially spotted six people who developed such clots one to three weeks after their J&J vaccination, including one death. The probe then widened as the government received what Walensky called “a handful” of additional clot reports including a death that state officials say is being investigated in Oregon.

The needle-in-a-haystack reports raised alarm because European regulators already had uncovered similar rare clots among recipients of another COVID-19 vaccine, from Oxford-AstraZeneca. The AstraZeneca and J&J shots, while not identical, are made with the same technology.

European scientists found clues that an abnormal platelet-harming immune response to AstraZeneca’s vaccine might be to blame – and if so, doctors should avoid the most common clot treatment, a blood thinner called heparin.

That added to US authorities’ urgency in pausing J&J vaccinations so they could tell doctors how to diagnose and treat these rare clots. Several initial patients were treated with heparin before anyone realised it might harm rather than help patients.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking charges

Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges on Friday [File: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

Biden tells Erdogan he plans to recognise Armenian ‘genocide’

United States President Joe Biden, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, spoke Friday for the first time since Biden became president [File: Kayhan Ozer, Presidential Press Service Pool via AP]

Caribbean refinery emits flammable toxic gas

The Limetree Bay petroleum refinery in St Croix, US Virgin Islands emitted excess levels of hydrogen sulfide [File: Alvin Baez/Reuters]

Sudan threatens legal action if Ethiopia dam filled without deal

Ethiopia has said it planned to complete the second phase of filling the dam during the upcoming rainy season [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]
Most Read

Crypto: Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Dogecoin sink over Biden tax plans

While social media lit up with posts about cryptocurrencies being hurt by United States President Joe Biden's tax plan, some traders and analysts said declines are likely to be temporary [File: Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg]

Mars mission: NASA’s diversity Perseverance pays off

In addition to its cutting-edge technology and first-of-its-kind helicopter (seen in background), the Perseverance rover mission is making history in another way: by exemplifying diversity within NASA, the United States space agency [File: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP]

One COVID death every five minutes in Delhi as India cases surge

People lower the body of a man who died from COVID-19 into a grave in New Delhi [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia bans Lebanese produce over drug smuggling

Women sift dried cannabis to prepare hashish in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley [AFP]