Live
News|Genocide

Biden tells Erdogan he plans to recognise Armenian ‘genocide’

In a phone call, the two reportedly discussed what will be a first for a US president: calling the 1915 mass killings a ‘genocide’.

United States President Joe Biden, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, spoke Friday for the first time since Biden became president [File: Kayhan Ozer, Presidential Press Service Pool via AP]
United States President Joe Biden, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, spoke Friday for the first time since Biden became president [File: Kayhan Ozer, Presidential Press Service Pool via AP]
23 Apr 2021

United States President Joe Biden told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he plans to recognise the mass killing of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during World War I as an act of “genocide”, Bloomberg and the Reuters news agencies reported Friday, citing people familiar with the call between the leaders.

The two spoke Friday for the first time since Biden became president in January, a day before Biden’s expected remarks designating the killings as “genocide”, an action that will further strain already fraught ties between the US and Turkey.

“When it comes to the Armenian genocide, you can expect an announcement tomorrow,” US Department of State Deputy Spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters Friday, while declining to reveal details.

Biden would be the first US president to formally recognise the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1917 as genocide.

Turkey has acknowledged the deaths of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during World War I, but has steadfastly denied that the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide.

Some 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children lost their lives during World War I and the final years of the Ottoman Empire [File: AP Photo]
If Biden follows through on recognising the mass killings as a genocide, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, that will further harm ties between the NATO allies.

Turkish presidential spokesperson Fahrettin Altun on Tuesday called a genocide designation “a slander that has no connection with the facts and is only fuelled by political calculations. It is an emotional, irrational and illegitimate accusation.”

Meanwhile, Biden and Erdogan agreed during their call to meet in June when both men will be in Brussels for the NATO summit, the White House announced Friday.

The three-month delay in Biden making his first outreach to Erdogan is widely seen as a cold shoulder to the Turkish president, who had enjoyed close ties with former President Donald Trump.

The White House account of Friday’s call made no mention of the Armenian issue.

“President Biden spoke today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, conveying his interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements,” the White House said in a statement.

It said the two leaders agreed to meet on the margins of the NATO summit in June to have a wider conversation about their two countries’ relations.

“Both leaders agreed on the strategic character of the bilateral relationship and the importance of working together to build greater cooperation on issues of mutual interest,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has stepped up pressure on Turkey by frequently expressing its discontent over Ankara’s human rights track record, and a gap remains between the two sides over a host of issues including Turkey’s purchase of Russian weapons systems and policy differences regarding Syria.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking charges

Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges on Friday [File: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

Caribbean refinery emits flammable toxic gas

The Limetree Bay petroleum refinery in St Croix, US Virgin Islands emitted excess levels of hydrogen sulfide [File: Alvin Baez/Reuters]

Sudan threatens legal action if Ethiopia dam filled without deal

Ethiopia has said it planned to complete the second phase of filling the dam during the upcoming rainy season [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Canada: COVID at ‘critical’ levels, personal contact discouraged

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gets an adhesive strip after being inoculated with AstraZeneca's vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a pharmacy in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada [Blair Gable/Reuters]
Most Read

Crypto: Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Dogecoin sink over Biden tax plans

While social media lit up with posts about cryptocurrencies being hurt by United States President Joe Biden's tax plan, some traders and analysts said declines are likely to be temporary [File: Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg]

One COVID death every five minutes in Delhi as India cases surge

People lower the body of a man who died from COVID-19 into a grave in New Delhi [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

New video shows additional angle in death of Ma’Khia Bryant

People attend a vigil for 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, who was shot and killed by a Columbus Police officer on Tuesday, in Columbus, Ohio [Gaelen Morse/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia bans Lebanese produce over drug smuggling

Women sift dried cannabis to prepare hashish in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley [AFP]