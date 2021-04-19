India sees new record rise in daily COVID cases and 1,619 deaths

India reports 273,810 new cases, taking its overall caseload past 15 million and a record 1,619 deaths to reach a total of 178,769.

India has reported a record rise in coronavirus infections of 273,810, taking its overall caseload past 15 million, second only to the United States globally.

The country’s deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,619 to reach a total of 178,769, according to health ministry data.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state, with data showing more than 68,000 new infections there in the past 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an “important meeting” on Monday on “COVID-related situation”, Indian media reports said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena party on Monday demanded a special session of India’s Parliament to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

A health worker adjusts an oxygen cylinder that is being used for coronavirus patients at a private hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state [Sanjay Kanojia/AFP] The national capital of New Delhi is the worst-hit Indian city with more than 25,000 cases reported.

New Delhi state’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted late on Sunday that there was an “acute shortage of oxygen”, adding in capital letters that “oxygen has become an emergency” in the megalopolis.

“The cases are rising very fast … only 100 beds left,” Kejriwal said earlier on Sunday in a video statement.

Kejriwal said additional beds would be set up at some schools and a sport complex.

His government added that millions of pilgrims who attended an ongoing Hindu festival, the Kumbh Mela, had to quarantine for two weeks if they returned to New Delhi.

Nearly 3,700 people have tested positive in the past week in the city of Haridwar, which lies along the Ganges river where the Kumbh Mela festival is being observed, the Uttarakhand state government said.

Health experts have warned the pilgrimage could become a “super-spreader” event.