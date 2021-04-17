Live
News

Russian security service briefly detains Ukrainian diplomat

Russia says Sosoniuk was detained for reportedly trying to obtain classified information.

Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv have been rising amid a build-up of Russian troops along the border and clashes in eastern Ukraine between the army and pro-Moscow separatists [File: Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters]
Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv have been rising amid a build-up of Russian troops along the border and clashes in eastern Ukraine between the army and pro-Moscow separatists [File: Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters]
17 Apr 2021

Russia’s FSB security service briefly detained a Ukrainian diplomat in St Petersburg, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Saturday, in the latest flare-up of tensions between the neighbouring countries.

Interfax news agency earlier reported citing the FSB that Oleksandr Sosoniuk was taken into custody when he tried to obtain classified information from Russian law enforcement databases during a meeting with a Russian citizen.

“This activity is incompatible with the status of a diplomatic employee and is hostile to the Russian Federation. The foreign diplomat will be dealt with in accordance with international law,” the FSB was quoted as saying, adding that Sosoniuk was detained on Friday.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Sosoniuk was held for several hours but was now back at the country’s consulate in St Petersburg.

“The Ukrainian side will soon decide how to respond to this provocation, taking into account current practice,” it added.

In recent years, Russia has detained a number of Ukrainian nationals on suspicion of spying but the detention of a diplomat is rare.

Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv have been rising amid a build-up of Russian troops along the border and clashes in eastern Ukraine between the army and pro-Moscow separatists.

Kyiv has been battling Russian-backed separatists in the east of Ukraine since 2014, and clashes have intensified since the start of the year, shredding a ceasefire agreed in last July.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed for peace negotiations.

Source: News Agencies
More from News

Eritrea confirms its troops are fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Eritrea and Ethiopia blame the conflict on TPLF-orchestrated attacks on federal army camps in early November and describe it as a campaign to restore law and order [File: Baz Ratner/Reuters]

Iran says GCC trying to derail nuclear talks in Vienna

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reviews Iran's new nuclear achievements during Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran [Iranian Presidency Office/WANA/Reuters]

Queen to bid farewell to Prince Philip in small funeral

The ceremony, from behind the stately walls of Windsor Castle, west of London, will be watched by millions on television, with the public urged to stay away because of the pandemic [Phil Noble/Reuters]

Israeli air strikes target Gaza again after rocket attack

The targets of Israeli attacks reportedly included a 'training facility, an anti-aircraft missile launcher post, a concrete production plant & terror tunnel infrastructure' [File: AP Photo]
Most Read

‘Frightening’: Weekend shutdown in Delhi as COVID grips India

Total cases in India have gone past 14.5 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 32 million infections [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]

Castro era in Cuba to end as Raul confirms his retirement

Raul Castro led Cuba's army, then succeeded his brother Fidel as president of the country, then first secretary of the Communist Party [File: Alejandro Ernesto/Pool/Reuters]

Ukraine may seek nuclear weapons if left out of NATO: Diplomat

Ukraine's years-long push for NATO membership has acquired renewed urgency as a result of heightened tensions with Russia [File: Serhiy Takhmazov/Reuters]

‘It is really bad’: Nigerians go hungry as food inflation soars

Food inflation in Nigeria rose to 22.95 percent in March, caused by wide-ranging price increases across items such as cereals, yam, meat, fish and fruits [File: KC Nwakalor/Bloomberg]