Live
News|Environment

Rare white tiger born at Cuba’s Havana zoo

The tiger is one of four born on March 12 – white tigers are a genetic variation of orange Bengal tigers.

A white bengal tiger cub is seen inside a cage at the zoo in Havana, Cuba, April 14, 2021 [Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters]
A white bengal tiger cub is seen inside a cage at the zoo in Havana, Cuba, April 14, 2021 [Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters]
15 Apr 2021

Zookeepers at Cuba’s National Zoo in Havana are celebrating the birth of four Bengal tiger cubs, among them, a rare white tiger.

The birth of the four striped cubs on March 12 came after trying for 20 years to breed the endangered animals. The cubs were born to Fiona and her mate Garfield.

“It was a normal birth. Everything went well and she’s now started to carry out her role as a mother,” said Angel Cordero, a tiger specialist at the zoo. “She’s a good mother.”

The cubs have not yet been named and their genders were not announced.

[Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters]
White tigers are a genetic variation of the better-known orange Bengal tigers. Thousands of tigers once roamed the forests in Bangladesh, India and Nepal. But their numbers have plummeted to about 2,500, wildlife experts say. Poaching, deforestation and over-hunting have all taken their toll.

“All births in the zoo are important but we give more importance to a birth when an animal that is in danger of extinction is born because we know we are helping this species to not disappear from the world,” Cordero said. “Cuba is a small country with little resources, so we are happy to be involved in anything that is good for the world.”

Three of the world’s nine tiger sub-species fell extinct last century, and many scientists believe a fourth, the South China tiger, is already functionally extinct.

Source: Reuters
More from News

US Capitol Police needs ‘cultural change’ after riot: Watchdog

Capitol Police were overrun by a mob of Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, trying to prevent the Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Tesla’s Los Angeles and Maryland tunnels run into red tape

Tesla vehicles capable of carrying up to 16 passengers will shuttle through this Las Vegas tunnel once it is operational, turning an 0.8km (1.5-mile) walk on the surface into a trip that takes a couple of minutes [File: Bloomberg]

Egyptian architects win Mosul mosque competition

The winning design is called 'Courtyards Dialogue' [Illustration courtesy of UNESCO]

Equal pay bill poised to pass US House, faces long road in Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, said it is sad that equal pay is not yet a reality in the United States, calling it 'almost sinful' [File: Jacquelyn Martin
Most Read

US imposes new sanctions on Russia, expels diplomats

The United States has for weeks raised the prospect of more sanctions against Russia, lead by President Vladimir Putin, for alleged election meddling and the hacking of federal agencies [File: Mikhail Metzel/The Associated Press]

Is China really about to invade Taiwan?

Taiwan is stepping up its preparedness as it faces an escalating number of incursions into its airspace by Chinese aircraft [Ritchie B Tongo/EPA]

Greek, Turkish foreign ministers clash at press conference

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias gestures as he talks during a joint media statement with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right [Burhan Ozbilici/AP Photo]

Russia ‘threatening Ukraine with destruction’, Kyiv says

Fears are mounting over an imminent escalation in the long-simmering conflict in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled pro-Russian separatists since 2014 [File: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]