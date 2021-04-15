Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Europe has surpassed one million COVID-19 deaths: WHO

UN health agency warns of a ‘serious’ situation in the region as infections soar to record levels in some nations.

Europe has been hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic than every region bar the Americas [File: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters]
Europe has been hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic than every region bar the Americas [File: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters]
15 Apr 2021

A top official from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said Europe had surpassed one million deaths from COVID-19 and warned the situation remains “serious” in the region, with about 1.6 million new cases reported there each week.

The comments by WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge aimed to emphasise that Europe must keep up its guard with social distancing and speed up vaccinations as virus variants drive new infections to record levels in some nations.

Overall, a tally by Johns Hopkins University shows nearly three million deaths have been linked to COVID-19 worldwide – with the Americas hardest hit, followed by Europe. The United States, Brazil and Mexico have reported the highest number of deaths, collectively at more than 1.1 million.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Greece, Kluge did point to “early signs that transmission may be slowing across several countries” in WHO’s 53-country European region, which stretches into Central Asia, and cited “declining incidence” among the oldest people.

He said the proportion of COVID-19 deaths among people over 80, who have been prioritised for vaccines, had dropped to nearly 30 percent – the lowest level in the pandemic.

The United Kingdom in particular has seen new infections and COVID-19 deaths drop dramatically since January, due to a successful vaccination program and a prolonged national lockdown that is only being reversed in stages.

Addressing recent concerns about vaccines, Kluge also said the risk of people suffering blood clots is far higher for people with COVID-19 than for people who receive AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine.

“Let there be no doubt about it, the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective in reducing COVID-19 hospitalisation and preventing deaths,” he said, adding that WHO recommends its use for all eligible adults.

Source: AP

Related

More from News

In Pictures: World Press Photo 2021 winners

CONTEMPORARY ISSUES - FIRST PRIZE, SINGLE: Fatima and her son prepare a fishing net on a boat in Khor Omeira bay, Yemen, on February 12, 2020. [Pablo Tosco, Argentina]

Drug-resistant malaria gaining foothold in Africa: Study

A health surveillance assistant draws malaria vaccine from a vial into a syringe to be administered to a child in Malawi [File: AFP]

‘We are in a bind as a continent’: Africa CDC on COVID vaccines

Workers offload boxes of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines in Accra, Ghana [File: Francis Kokoroko/Reuters]

Boom! US retail sales spike, jobless claims drop to one-year low

Retail sales increased 9.8 percent last month, the United States Department of Commerce said on Thursday [File: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]
Most Read

Is China really about to invade Taiwan?

Taiwan is stepping up its preparedness as it faces an escalating number of incursions into its airspace by Chinese aircraft [Ritchie B Tongo/EPA]

US imposes new sanctions on Russia, expels diplomats

The United States has for weeks raised the prospect of more sanctions against Russia, lead by President Vladimir Putin, for alleged election meddling and the hacking of federal agencies [File: Mikhail Metzel/The Associated Press]

Russia ‘threatening Ukraine with destruction’, Kyiv says

Fears are mounting over an imminent escalation in the long-simmering conflict in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled pro-Russian separatists since 2014 [File: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]

France tells citizens to leave Pakistan ‘due to serious threats’

A supporter of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) party hurls stones towards police (not in picture) during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore, Pakistan April 13, 2021 [Reuters]