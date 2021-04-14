Live
News|NATO

US to coordinate Afghan troop withdrawal with NATO: Blinken

The US top diplomat spoke shortly before he was set to meet with his European counterparts in Brussels.

Blinken was set to discuss Afghanistan troop withdrawals with European counterparts in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday [Johanna Geron/Reuters]
Blinken was set to discuss Afghanistan troop withdrawals with European counterparts in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday [Johanna Geron/Reuters]
14 Apr 2021

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US will work with NATO allies on a “coordinated” withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Blinken spoke on Wednesday shortly before he was set to join the foreign ministers from the UK, France and Germany for talks on Afghanistan in Brussels. Those talks will follow a wider meeting by NATO defence and foreign ministers.

On Tuesday, a US official told reporters that President Joe Biden had decided to completely withdraw US troops from Afghanistan on September 11, months later than the May 1 deadline agreed to as part of a deal reached by his predecessor Donald Trump and the Taliban last year.

Biden was expected to officially announce his plans for the withdrawal, which officials say will not be subject to further conditions from the Taliban, on Wednesday.

“I am here to work closely with our allies, with the (NATO) secretary-general, on the principle that we have established from the start: In together, adapt together and out together,” Blinken said in a televised statement at NATO headquarters.

“Together, we have achieved the goals that we set out to achieve and now it is time to bring our forces home,” he said.

Standing alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Blinken added: “We will work very closely together in the months ahead on a safe, deliberate and coordinated withdrawal of our forces from Afghanistan.”

Earlier on Wednesday, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that, given the US timetable, a withdrawal by NATO forces in Afghanistan was likely in September.

“We always said: we’ll go in together, we’ll leave together,” she told ARD public television. “I am for an orderly withdrawal and that is why I assume that we (NATO) will agree to that today.”

There are currently some 2,500 US soldiers in Afghanistan, down from the highest point of about 98,000 in 2011.

While the 7,000 non-US forces from mainly NATO countries, but also from Australia, New Zealand and Georgia, greatly outnumber US troops, they rely heavily on US air support, planning and leadership for their training mission.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

US climate envoy Kerry to visit Shanghai for climate talks

US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry noted that he worked closely with China on the Paris accord [File: Benoit Tessier/Reuters]

Greece FM Dendias to visit Turkey amid Mediterranean crisis

Tensions flared over the summer as a Turkish research ship explored for oil and gas reserves in waters claimed by Greece and its close ally Cyprus [File: AFP]

COVID ‘super-spreader’ erupts as devotees throng Indian festival

Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges River during the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, Uttarakhand [Idrees Mohammed/EPA]

S Korea aims to fight Japan’s Fukushima decision at tribunal

People rally to protest against the Japanese government's decision to discharge contaminated radioactive wastewater from Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea, in front of the Fukushima prefectural government headquarters in Fukushima, April 13, 2021 [Kyodo via Reuters]
Most Read

Vessel owned by Israeli company attacked off UAE coast: Reports

The Hyperion Ray was headed to Fujairah from Kuwait, tracking data showed [File: Reuters]

Vaccine tourism: Why are people crossing borders for a jab?

Tyler Thompson, an American, travelled back to Texas from the Netherlands to receive a vaccine [Courtesy of Tyler Thompson]

Elite privilege consumes $17.4bn of Pakistan’s economy: UNDP

UNDP Assistant Secretary-General Kanni Wignaraja [Handout photo]

‘Don’t play with fire’: China warns US on Taiwan

Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial and diplomatic issue, and a regular source of friction between Washington and Beijing [File: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]