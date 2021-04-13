Live
News|Shipping

Egypt impounds Suez megaship amid talks over compensation claim

Ever Given will not be allowed to leave Egypt until a compensation amount is settled with its owners, canal authority says.

A view shows the container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it was partially refloated, in the Suez Canal, Egypt on March 29, 2021 [File: Suez Canal Authority/Handout via Reuters]
A view shows the container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it was partially refloated, in the Suez Canal, Egypt on March 29, 2021 [File: Suez Canal Authority/Handout via Reuters]
13 Apr 2021

Authorities in Egypt have impounded a megaship that blocked the Suez Canal and crippled world trade for nearly a week in the face of a financial dispute with its owner.

Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chief Lieutenant General Osama Rabie said on Tuesday the hulking Ever Given would not be allowed to leave the country until a compensation amount is settled on with the vessel’s Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd.

“The vessel is now officially impounded,” he told Egypt’s state-run television late on Monday. “They do not want to pay anything.”

Yumi Shinohara, deputy manager with owner Shoei Kisen’s fleet management department, confirmed the canal had made a compensation claim but gave no further details.

UK Club, the protection and indemnity insurer for the Ever Given said in a statement Egypt had filed a compensation claim for $916m against Shoei Kisen. The insurer added it was disappointed that the container ship and its crew were being held in the canal until compensation was paid.

A source with SCA, who declined to be named, told Reuters news agency earlier on Tuesday a court order had been issued for the ship to be held, adding that negotiations were still taking place.

 

The Taiwanese operated and Panama-flagged cargo vessel got diagonally stuck in the narrow but crucial global trade artery in a sandstorm on March 23, setting in motion a mammoth six-day effort by Egyptian personnel and international salvage specialists to dislodge it.

The unprecedented six-day shutdown, which raised fears of extended delays, goods shortages and rising costs for consumers, added to strain on the shipping industry already under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

Maritime data company Lloyd’s List said the blockage had held up an estimated $9.6bn worth of cargo each day between Asia and Europe.

That amount takes into account the salvage operation, costs of stalled canal traffic and lost transit fees for the week that the Ever Given blocked the canal.

In its court filing, the Suez Canal Authority referred to Articles 59 and 60 of Egypt’s maritime trade law which stipulates that the ship would remain seized until the amount is paid in full, state-run newspaper Al-Ahram said.

The Suez Canal earned Egypt just over $5.7bn in the 2019/20 fiscal year, according to official figures.

Rabie, the canal chief, told state-run television there was no wrongdoing by the canal authority. He declined to discuss possible causes, including the ship’s speed and the high winds that buffeted it during a sandstorm.

When asked whether the ship’s owner was at fault, he replied: “Of course, yes.”

Rabie said the conclusion of the authority’s investigation was expected on Thursday.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

VAX Live: Concert to help get 27m medical workers vaccinated

Selena Gomez (left) and Jennifer Lopez will host and perform in a concert to raise money to vaccinate healthcare workers in poor countries [File: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/AFP]

After 2020’s BLM protests, real police reform proves a struggle

Minneapolis police faced protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct in Minneapolis, in June 2020, amid calls by city politicians to disband the department [File: Kerem Yucel /AFP]

Russia’s Navalny threatens to sue prison for withholding Quran

A court ordered Navalny in February to serve two and a half years in prison for violating the terms of his probation from a 2014 embezzlement conviction [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]

Nearly a million people facing severe hunger in Mozambique

A woman named Elsa stands with her family in a displacement camp in the northern Mozambique province of Cabo Delgado [File: Rui Mutemba/Save the Children/Handout via Reuters]
Most Read

NATO warns Russia over forces near Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (left) flew to Brussels for talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (right) a day after Kyiv accused the Kremlin of ignoring its request for talks [Francisco Seco/Pool via Reuters]

‘Don’t play with fire’: China warns US on Taiwan

Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial and diplomatic issue, and a regular source of friction between Washington and Beijing [File: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

Is Russia moving towards war with Ukraine?

Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021 [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]

Akanksha Arora: The 34-year-old bidding to be UN’s next chief

If she succeeds, she will not only be the youngest but also the first woman to lead the organisation [Courtesy: James Maloney/PointShootThink]