US: ‘Multiple victims’ reported in school shooting in Tennessee

Police say ‘multiple gunshot victims’ including one police officer reported at high school in US city of Knoxville.

Multiple people, including a police officer, have been shot at a high school in the US city of Knoxville, Tennessee, police said on Monday.

The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) said on Twitter that “multiple gunshot victims” were reported in the incident at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, a city of about 185,000 residents in eastern Tennessee.

A KPD officer was among the victims, the department said.

Local news outlet 10News said the officer was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

Authorities did not say if the gunman had been taken into custody, but the Knoxville News-Sentinel reported that one person had been detained in connection with the shooting.

There was no immediate report on the exact number of people shot or the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Television news images showed police and fire crews surrounding the school in east Knoxville.

“Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School. We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible,” Knoxville schools superintendent Bob Thomas said on Twitter.

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” Thomas said.

Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School. We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible. — Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) April 12, 2021

The United States has seen a string of shootings in recent weeks.

Ten people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on March 23.

Eight people, including six Asian women, were also killed in March when a gunman attacked three separate spas in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Last week, US President Joe Biden unveiled a series of executive actions to address gun violence – his first major action on gun control since taking office.

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it is an international embarrassment,” Biden said at a White House ceremony on Thursday.