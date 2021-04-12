Live
News|Rodrigo Duterte

Philippines: Duterte reappears in public after ill health rumours

Philippine president, who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, resumes weekly address to dismiss health rumours.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, 76, had been absent in public for two weeks, fuelling speculation over his health [File: Ace Morandante/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP]
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, 76, had been absent in public for two weeks, fuelling speculation over his health [File: Ace Morandante/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP]
12 Apr 2021

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has reappeared in public on Monday after an absence of nearly two weeks, which had fuelled concerns about his health that the government insists are unfounded.

The Philippines is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, with hospitals in the capital Manila overwhelmed amid record daily infections, while authorities face delays in delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

Duterte, who is 76 and has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, resumed his weekly televised address, during which he dismissed rumours that he was in declining health and that the government was trying to keep his condition under wraps.

“If you are saying that I have a sickness that would prevent me from exercising the powers of the presidency, there’s none,” he said, in response to the concerns.

Duterte last appeared on television on March 29. He cancelled his address scheduled on April 7 to minimise his exposure as there had been an increase in active cases of COVID-19 among his staff, including some of his security detail.

To prove Duterte was well, his closest aide, Christopher “Bong” Go, a senator, posted images on social media of the president playing golf, riding a motorcycle and jogging in the presidential palace over the weekend.

“The reason I can swing (a golf club) and ride the motorcycle is because I still can,” said Duterte, whose known ailments include back problems, migraines due to nerve damage after a motorcycle accident, Barrett’s oesophagus, which impacts his throat, and Buerger’s disease, caused by his heavy smoking.

His government is facing renewed criticism over its handling of the pandemic, after a surge in COVID-19 infections that forced authorities to reimpose stricter curbs in the region of Manila and in nearby provinces for two weeks. The restrictions will be eased from April 12.

The Philippines has recorded more than 876,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 15,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Duterte said he was willing to give his own vaccination slot to someone who needed it more.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

US budget deficit this year nearly doubles previous record

The United States budget deficit has been driven higher by trillions of dollars in support that Congress has passed in successive economic rescue packages since the coronavirus pandemic struck in early March last year [File: Matt Rourke/AP]

Chauvin judge refuses jury sequester as Minneapolis faces unrest

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin takes notes as his defence attorney Eric Nelson reads an argument to Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill on the 11th day of his trial in this courtroom sketch [Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

Protests across Pakistan after far-right Muslim leader arrested

Police officers take into custody a supporter of TLP at a protest against the arrest of their leader Saad Rizvi, in Lahore, Pakistan [/K.M. Chaudary/AP]

US State Department names its first chief diversity officer

Former ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley speaks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced she would become the first chief diversity officer of the State Department, on Monday, April 12, 2021 [Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP]
Most Read

‘I just shot him’: Police say Daunte Wright shooting ‘accidental’

Authorities in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after Daunte Wright, 20, was shot by police on Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away [Christian Monterrosa/AP Photo]

US police officer accused of assaulting Black Army officer fired

US Army 2nd Lieutenant Caron Nazario reacts while handcuffed after being sprayed with a chemical agent by Windsor police officer Joe Gutierrez at a gas station during a traffic stop. [Handout/Windsor Police via Reuters]

Coronavirus pandemic ‘a long way from over’: WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says 'people are dying - and it’s totally avoidable' [File: Fabrice Coffrini/EPA-EFE]

Iran’s nuclear sites attacked in 600 words

The interior of the Fordo Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, in the north of the country [File: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran/AFP]