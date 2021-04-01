Ramadan fasting safe in COVID-19 pandemic: UK study

Researchers who studied data from 2020 say practices in Muslim holy month did not have negative effect on COVID deaths.

London, United Kingdom – Fasting practices in the United Kingdom during Ramadan last year did not lead to higher COVID-19 mortality rates among Muslims, according to a new report.

The study, published on Thursday in the peer-reviewed Journal of Global Health, said there was no evidence to suggest that British Muslims who observed the holy month were more likely to die from a coronavirus infection.

During Ramadan, which lasts about four weeks, Muslims across the world abstain from eating food and do not drink anything from dawn until sunset.

There are more than three million Muslims in the UK, about 5 percent of the population, and most have South Asian origins.

Many Muslim communities have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, along with other minority groups.

“Our findings suggest that the practices associated with Ramadan did not have detrimental effects on COVID-19 deaths,” the report said.

“There has been much commentary suggesting that the behaviours and cultural practices of minority communities explain their increased exposure to the pandemic,” it added, alluding to suggestions by some UK commentators last year that there could be a “spike” in infections during Ramadan.

“These claims are not evidence based. Rather, they are unhelpful distractions from inequalities in the social determinants of health, particularly inequalities in living and working conditions, that have been key drivers of health inequalities for all socially disadvantaged groups prior to as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Fasting did not have ‘detrimental effect’

The report was based on a comparative analysis of COVID-19 mortality rates during last year’s Ramadan, which began on April 23, shortly after the first wave of the pandemic peaked in the UK.

Usual festivities and communal prayers at mosques were cancelled during the month, in line with a nationwide lockdown.

Researchers analysed death rates in more than a dozen local authority areas in England where the Muslim population was at least 20 percent.

They found that deaths fell steadily in these areas during the Ramadan period.

Furthermore, this trend continued post-Ramadan, the report said, “suggesting that there was no lagged detrimental effect of fasting in the Muslim areas”.

Salman Waqar, who co-authored the study, told Al Jazeera the findings suggest Ramadan does not have “detrimental effects” on COVID-19 outcomes, and contradict comments from some politicians and other commentators that “certain communities, in particular, Muslims” were responsible for rises in cases last year.

Hope for a Ramadan ‘free from assumptions’

The report comes less than two weeks before this Ramadan, scheduled to begin on April 13.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), the UK’s largest Muslim umbrella body, said the report disproved negative assumptions often perpetuated by the far right that Muslims may break lockdown rules in Ramadan and cause a spike in infections.

Such perceptions were “steeped in prejudice”, designed to scapegoat Muslim communities, and distract from the “wider structural health inequalities” that they and other marginalised groups face, Omar Begg, MCB spokesman, told Al Jazeera.

“We hope this Ramadan will be free from … assumptions, and that pragmatic actions are taken at a policy level to address the causes of the inequalities the pandemic has spotlighted,” Begg said.

Many of the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims fast during Ramadan. Some, such as those who are unable to because of health reasons, or children, are exempt.

Waqar called on British Muslims to “take every precaution” during this year’s holy month, despite an easing of England’s lockdown and a drop-off in infection rates, bolstered by a rapid mass vaccination campaign.

“This is especially [important] considering the disproportionate impact that Muslim communities have had in terms of COVID cases and deaths, but also in vaccine uptake,” Waqar said, in reference to a sense of vaccine hesitancy among Muslims and other minorities in the UK.

At the time of publishing, the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) had not responded to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.