Live
News|Freedom of the Press

Press campaign issues April list of journalists facing abuse

This month, One Free Press Coalition focuses on cases of journalists who have faced harassment over their posts online and on social media.

Of the 274 journalists behind bars in 2020, 79 percent report and publish on the internet, said the report [File: Francois Mori/AP]
Of the 274 journalists behind bars in 2020, 79 percent report and publish on the internet, said the report [File: Francois Mori/AP]
1 Apr 2021

One Free Press Coalition (OFPC) has launched its monthly “10 Most Urgent” list of press freedom abuses around the world, focusing on cases of journalists who have faced harassment for publishing content online and on social media.

Each month, the coalition, which comprises prominent news organisations and publishers, including Al Jazeera Media Network, brings to the public’s attention the 10 most urgent cases of journalists whose freedoms are being suppressed or who are seeking justice.

Through the years, the campaign has highlighted what happened to Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian journalist killed inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018, as well as Mahmoud Hussein, an Al Jazeera journalist who was held with no formal charges in Egypt since December 2016. He was released earlier this year.

Citing the importance of online and social media, the OFPC in its April report said that in many countries, “particularly those with repressive media environments, social media provides one of the few avenues for journalists to publish critical reporting.”

Citing the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the report said: “Dozens of journalists around the world have been subjected to spyware attacks from state actors, threatening a journalist’s personal information, sources and even their own physical safety.”

“Of the 274 journalists behind bars in 2020, 79 percent report and publish on the internet, and 58 percent are considered internet reporters. Online harassment is another increasingly concerning threat to press freedom,” it added.

Here is the full OFPC list for April:

1. Kabir Kishore, Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cartoonist Kabir Kishore, who faces serious health issues, was allegedly subjected to severe physical abuse while in detention, according to the report. He was jailed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) and charged with carrying out anti-state activities and spreading rumours. Critics say DSA stifles freedom of expression.

2. Lu Yuyu, China

Chinese journalist Lu Yuyu has faced continued harassment since his release from prison, said the report, citing police storming his home and demanding he shut down his Twitter account.

3. Hopewell Chin’ono, Zimbabwe

Award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono potentially faces years in detention for a tweet about alleged police abuse. He has already been subject to repeated arrests and harassment from authorities in recent years, according to the report.

4. Elena Solovyova, Russia

Russian freelance journalist Elena Solovyova was reportedly doxxed by an anonymous Telegram channel in an attempt to harass her for her work, said the report. Merriam Webster dictionary defines doxing as an act of publicly identifying or publishing private information about (someone) especially as a form of punishment or revenge.

5. Otabek Sattoriy, Uzbekistan

Uzbek blogger Otabek Sattoriy was detained and charged with extortion over his work reporting on corruption. His Telegram channel was also taken down.

6. Mohammad Mosaed, Iran

Online reporter Mohammad Mosaed was forced to flee Iran and seek exile. He faces more than four years in prison on charges related to social media posts critical of the Iranian government.

7. Ricardo Noblat, Brazil

Brazilian journalist Ricardo Noblat has repeatedly been threatened by authorities for re-sharing social media posts critical of the government and of President Jair Bolsonaro, according to the report.

8. Arzu Geybulla, Turkey/Azerbaijan

Arzu Geybulla is an Azerbaijani journalist living in Turkey who focuses on human rights and press freedom in Azerbaijan. She was targeted in an online harassment campaign over her reporting on the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict.

9. Basma Mostafa, Egypt

Egyptian journalist Basma Mostafa was detained in 2020 and has since been held in prison on charges of spreading false news, misusing social media and joining a terrorist organisation. Despite being released, she still faces charges and has experienced continual judicial harassment, said the report.

10. Rana Ayyub, India

Indian journalist Rana Ayyub has reported on taboo subjects including the ongoing farmer’s protests in India. She has faced years of harassment over her reporting and has recently been subject to amplified abuse, said the report.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Houthis claimed to have launched drone attacks on Saudi capital

Drone aircrafts on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen released by the Houthi Media Office [File: Reuters]

Europe’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout ‘unacceptably slow’: WHO

While a handful of countries encompassed within the WHO's Europe region have made rapid progress in their mass vaccination drives, such as Israel and the UK, many have struggled to make any significant headway [File: Francisco Seco/AP Photo]

Sudan pays $355m to US as compensation to victims of attacks

Kenyan relatives of victims and those injured from the 1998 bombing of the US Embassy in Nairobi protest outside the Memorial Park at the site of the bombing, in Nairobi, Kenya in 2015 [File: Ben Curtis/The Associated Press]

DR Congo to host talks on controversial Ethiopia dam

The Nile, the world's longest river, is a lifeline supplying both water and electricity to the 10 countries it crosses [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]
Most Read

Donald who? How Biden is outshining Trump (and Obama)

US President Joe Biden has signed more than 50 executive actions since taking office [File: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque]

US, Philippines discuss Chinese ‘swarming’ in South China Sea

Chinese vessels, believed to be crewed by Chinese maritime militia personnel, are seen at Whitsun Reef within the Philippine exclusive economic zone on Saturday [Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters]

Myanmar protesters rally as Thailand slams military crackdown

This screengrab shows protesters flashing the three-finger salute as they demonstrate against the military coup by burning copies of the 2008 constitution in Yangon's Tamwe township [AFP TV]

US: Child among four killed in California mass shooting

The shooting comes after two other high-profile mass shootings earlier this month [Alex Gallardo/Reuters]