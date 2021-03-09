Live
News

US COVID-19 relief bill set for final passage Wednesday

Democrats in the US House have scheduled the final vote on the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi accompanied by Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, and House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth announced the House will vote on final passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi accompanied by Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, and House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth announced the House will vote on final passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
By 
William Roberts
9 Mar 2021

The US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to give final passage to President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package for the United States, Democratic leaders said.

“It is a remarkable, historic transformative piece of legislation that goes a long way toward crushing the virus and solving our economic crisis,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a news conference at the US Capitol on Tuesday.

The Democratic-controlled House on Tuesday set procedures for final passage of the US Senate’s amended version of the $1.9 trillion spending bill.

President Joe Biden, who will sign the bill soon after it passes the House, plans to give an address to the nation on Thursday night about the legislation and his programme to bring the US out of its pandemic crisis.

The bill provides for $1,400 direct payments to individuals, expands several US tax credits for working parents and extends a $300 weekly jobless benefit for unemployed workers for another five months.

It would boost incomes of the poorest US citizens by 20 percent and would cut taxes for middle-class families with children by an average of $6,000, according to a new analysis by the Tax Policy Center of the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution.

While the tax benefits are temporary, Democrats are already looking ahead to legislation to make the changes permanent which they say would cut child poverty in half in the US.

“I’ve already had some thoughts about how we’re going to expand it and make it permanent,” said Representative Richard Neal, chairman of the House’s tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.

Politically, Democrats believe the legislation, by helping to end the pandemic, turn around the economy and give relief to people who need it most, will help them win in the 2022 elections.

One of the provisions in the bill provides $5bn in debt relief and grants for Black farmers who have been disadvantaged by systemic racism and lost control of their lands over the century since Reconstruction.

“This may be the biggest help Black farmers have gotten since the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” said Representative Jim Clyburn, a Democrat.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn lauded funding in the COVID-19 relief bill for disadvantaged Black farmers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The amended Senate bill that the House will vote on does not include an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour the House had approved previously.

But the bill includes more billions in new funding for social safety net programmes, satisfying progressives disappointed by the failure to include a minimum wage boost.

Republicans lamented that the sweeping legislation, which moved through Congress on expedited procedures with only Democratic support, goes beyond targeting COVID-19 relief.

“We could have had a bill that was a fraction of the cost of this one that could have gotten bipartisan approval and support,” said Representative Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House.

“It’s not focused on COVID relief. It’s focused on pushing more of the far left, socialist agenda,” said Representative Steve Scalise, the Republican minority whip.

At the same time, some Republicans acknowledged partisan pressure was preventing them from joining with Democrats in support of the bill, a move that might draw a challenger from the right.

“Are you trying to get me a primary opponent? What’s the deal here,” joked Representative Michael Burgess, a Republican in debate with Democrats soliciting his support in the House.

Hoyer predicted Republicans would vote against the bill but take credit for the results.

“They’ll be there at the ribbon cuttings and they’ll be there saying the schools are open and isn’t that great,” said Hoyer, who told reporters the House would begin debate on the final vote on the bill at 09:00 EST (14:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Nasdaq jumps most since April, Bitcoin soars above $54,000

The Nasdaq 100 saw its biggest rally since April as investors were buoyed by an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations and hopes that United States President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill will be passed this week [File: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg]

US sanctions two Iranian officials for ‘gross rights violations’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions show the US 'will continue to hold violators accountable' [File: Alex Edelman/Pool via AP]

Texas governor blames Biden for migrant ‘surge’ at border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said growing number of migrants are crossing 'illegally' into the United States as a result of changes in the country's border policies under President Joe Biden [File: Lucas Jackson/Reuters]

Egypt jails alleged paedophile caught on CCTV after online fury

According to the Egyptian penal code, the maximum penalty for sexually assaulting a child is seven years in prison [File: Mohamed Abd el-Ghany/Reuters]
Most Read

TV presenter Piers Morgan leaves ITV after Meghan Markle comments

British TV presenter Piers Morgan cast doubt on Meghan Markle's comments during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired Sunday [File: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

Pope to visit ancient city of Ur, ‘the cradle of civilization’

The Great Ziggurat temple in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province [File: Asaad Niazi/AFP]

In Northern Ireland, a ‘shift in enthusiasm’ for Irish unity

Recent opinion polling has indicated that increasing numbers of people in Northern Ireland favour holding a referendum on unity within the next five years [Phil Noble /Reuters]

The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

The kind of racism Prince Philip exudes is reminiscent of the very spirit of British and other European imperialism at its height, writes Dabashi [Reuters]