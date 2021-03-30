Live
News|Migration

Guatemala issues emergency decree as new migrant caravan reported

The ‘state of prevention’ restricts open-air gatherings and demonstrations without permits along the Honduras border.

A group of migrants from Honduras arrive in Mexico from Guatemala on their way to the United States in Corozal, Chiapas, Mexico on March 28, 2021 [Carlos Jasso/Reuters]
A group of migrants from Honduras arrive in Mexico from Guatemala on their way to the United States in Corozal, Chiapas, Mexico on March 28, 2021 [Carlos Jasso/Reuters]
30 Mar 2021

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei decreed a “state of prevention” Monday along the country’s border with Honduras, amid reports that a new migrant caravan is forming in Honduras.

The emergency decree would restrict open-air gatherings and demonstrations without permits, and will be in effect for two weeks in the five Guatemalan provinces along the border with Honduras.

The government justified the restrictions in a statement, saying “groups of people could put at risk the life, liberty, security, health, access to justice, peace and development” of Guatemalans.

According to Reuters news agency witness and local news reports, several hundred Hondurans set off for the Guatemalan border on Tuesday seeking to reach the United States to escape the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters.

The migrant caravan in Honduras, mostly young adults with backpacks and women carrying children, began walking in the early morning from a bus terminal in the northern city of San Pedro Sula to the town of Corinto at the Guatemalan border.

“You have to take risks to have a better life in the United States; in Honduras we’re never going to do anything,” migrant Carlos Flores told a local television station. “Here you can hardly eat with what you earn, if you can even find work.”

Guatemala issued a similar decree in January to stymie a previous caravan, arguing it represented a public health risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During the previous attempt in January, Guatemalan police and soldiers launched tear gas and wielded batons and shields to stop a group of about 2,000 Honduran migrants at a roadblock.

Several caravans of mainly Honduran migrants have tried to cross Guatemala and Mexico to reach the US border, though none has succeeded since 2019.

Central Americans have made up the bulk of a sharp increase in migrants trying to reach the US via Mexico in recent weeks, putting pressure on US President Joe Biden. The crisis includes the arrival of thousands of unaccompanied children who have crossed the US-Mexico border.

US authorities reported more than 100,000 encounters on the southern border in February, the highest since a four-month streak in 2019.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

In Pictures: Mozambique town deserted after ISIL attack

Men keep an eye on the sea at the port of the Paquitequete neighbourhood where sailing boats are expected to arrive with people displaced from the coasts of Palma and Afungi after attacks by armed groups. [Alfredo Zuniga/AFP]

‘Baddest man on the planet’ is a soft-spoken Cameroonian

Francis Ngannou is the new UFC heavyweight champion [File: Douglas P DeFelice/Getty Images via AFP]

Back in court: Trump’s appeal in defamation case dismissed

The defamation suit against Donald Trump is filed by former 'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos, who claims Trump sexually assaulted her more than a decade ago and then defamed her by calling her a liar [File: Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Bloomberg]

Home sweet home: US house prices see biggest gain in seven years

The number of available homes in the United States fell nearly one-third by February compared with a year earlier, to just over one million, according to the National Association of Realtors, the sharpest yearly drop on records dating back to 1982 [File: Rogelio V Solis/AP Photo]
Most Read

Qatar health official calls for lockdown as COVID cases rise

On Tuesday, the country reported 720 new cases and three deaths [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

Suez crisis creates winners and losers in the global supply chain

The 400-meter-long (1,312-foot) Ever Given container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt, on March 23, blocking the passage of billions of dollars worth of cargo at either end of the waterway [File: Suez Canal Authority/EPA]

Nike sues company over ‘Satan Shoes’

The shoes are customised Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that contain red ink and 'one drop of human blood' in the sole [Screengrab/Reuters]

US official warns of ‘impending doom’ amid rise in COVID cases

Dr Rochelle Walensky, head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned of 'impending doom' as coronavirus cases rise in the US [File: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]