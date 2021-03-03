Live
News|Politics

Arab League gives Egyptian Aboul Gheit second five-year term

The 22-member league based in Cairo has been led predominantly by Egyptian diplomats since its foundation in 1945.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, 78, served as Egypt's foreign minister during the final seven years of Hosni Mubarak's rule [File: Rafael Marchante/Reuters]
Ahmed Aboul Gheit, 78, served as Egypt's foreign minister during the final seven years of Hosni Mubarak's rule [File: Rafael Marchante/Reuters]
3 Mar 2021

Arab foreign ministers on Wednesday reappointed a veteran Egyptian diplomat as the secretary-general of the Cairo-based Arab League.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, a former ambassador to the United Nations and Egypt’s last foreign minister under deposed President Hosni Mubarak, won the backing of the Arab foreign ministers meeting in the Egyptian capital.

During the talks, Aboul Gheit expressed his optimism in making progress to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during his new five-year term.

“A new opportunity looms today with the new American administration taking over the levers of power to correct this track and to launch a real peace process, based on international law, a framework and a lasting solution – and not just negotiating for the purpose of negotiation,” Aboul Gheit said.

In January, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced that Cairo would nominate Aboul Gheit for a second term as the chief of the 22-member bloc.

The 78-year-old was the only nominee for the post, as it is a long-held protocol that Egypt as host of the Arab League traditionally nominates the league chief since its foundation in 1945.

Aboul Gheit served as Egypt’s foreign minister during the final seven years of Mubarak’s rule, leaving his post in 2011 after the uprising that toppled Mubarak.

Aboul Gheit has been known to be a pragmatic diplomat with strong enmity for political Islam factions such as the Muslim Brotherhood.

He has been vocal against Turkey and Iran, two regional powers with major influence in the Arab world.

He has also been critical of the 2011 uprisings that engulfed the region and led to the overthrow of four longtime autocratic rulers, but also sparked three civil wars.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Man injures 8 with axe in Sweden before being shot, arrested

Police forensics team members work at an ax attack site where several people were wounded in Vetlanda, Sweden [Mikael Fritzon/TT News Agency via Reuters]

Pakistani PM to face confidence vote after Senate blow

As per unofficial results, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party still made the largest gains in the election [File: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]

2020 marked 15th straight year of declining world freedom: Report

A pro-democracy student wearing a white ribbon does a three-fingered salute with a slogan reading 'Freedom, equality and brotherhood' at a rally at Mahidol University on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, on August 18, 2020 [File: Jorge Silva/Reuters]

US health officials urge Americans to wear masks as states reopen

The US is hoping to ramp up vaccine production in the US to boost its vaccination campaign over the next several months [Mike Segar/Reuters]
Most Read

US warns of ‘possible’ plan to seize US Capitol on March 4

A National Guardsman passes the US Capitol on February 26, 2021, about a month after the Capitol riot [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

‘Pawri’ power: Pakistani teen’s Instagram video a rage in India

Mobeen, 19, became famous after her five-second video went viral [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

UN: 38 killed in ‘bloodiest day’ since coup hit Myanmar

Protesters react after police fired tear gas during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on Wednesday [AFP]

Macron admits France murdered top Algerian independence figure

Malika Boumendjel, the widow of Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel, had never believed France's story that her husband committed suicide in detention [File: Eric Feferberg/AFP]