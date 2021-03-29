Live
News

Qatari emir, MBS discuss environmental challenges in phone call

Qatar’s emir and Saudi crown prince discuss clean energy and green initiatives for the region in a telephone conversation.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the Green Saudi and Green Middle East initiatives [File: Fayez Nureldine/AFP]
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the Green Saudi and Green Middle East initiatives [File: Fayez Nureldine/AFP]
29 Mar 2021

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have had a phone conversation in which they discussed environmental issues, including the development of clean energy.

The two leaders on Monday discussed the Green Saudi and Green Middle East initiatives, both of which were announced by Saudi Arabia, reported Qatar’s News Agency (QNA).

They also discussed the importance of joint action across the region in the face of environmental challenges.

Sheikh Tamim expressed his support for the initiatives and other efforts that would achieve environmental goals, according to reports.

Saudi Arabia intends to launch two initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and curbing pollution and land degradation.

Prince Mohammed, popularly known as MBS, said the Green Saudi Initiative aims to plant 10 billion trees in the country over the coming decades. It also aims to reduce carbon emissions through renewable energy projects that will provide 50 percent of electricity production by 2030, according to the Saudi News Agency.

Riyadh will also work with other Arab countries on an initiative to plant another 40 billion trees across the Middle East as part of one of the largest reforestation programmes in the world, according to reports.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar began to thaw earlier this year after they reached a reconciliation deal and lifted an air, land and sea blockade imposed on Qatar by fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain as well as non-GCC member Egypt.

In June 2017, the blockading countries had accused Qatar, among other things, of “supporting terrorism” and being too close to Iran; they severed economic and diplomatic ties in a freeze that lasted till this year.

Qatar had repeatedly denied the allegations and said there was “no legitimate justification” for the severance of relations.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Ivory Coast military camp comes under attack: Sources

Ivory Coast soldiers patrol near the village of Saho near the Liberian border [File: Issouf Sanogo/AFP]

‘Lockdown on thoughts’: Kashmiris slam India’s free speech curbs

A masked Kashmiri man with his head wrapped in barbed wire during a protest in Srinagar [File: Danish Ismail/Reuters]

UAE to manufacture Chinese COVID vaccine in Abu Dhabi

The UAE has said its trials showed the vaccine has 86-percent efficacy, while Sinopharm reports 79.34-percent efficacy based on interim results [Karim Sahib/AFP]

Egypt orders arrests of eight over fatal train crash: Prosecutor

The arrests come after President el-Sisi pledged tough punishment for those responsible for the crash [AFP]
Most Read

Ever Given partially refloated, turned ‘80% in right direction’

A view shows the container ship Ever Give after it was partially refloated [Suez Canal Authority via Reuters]

Stranded Ever Given partially refloated in Suez Canal

Reports on Monday said the container ship Ever Given, which has been blocking the Suez Canal for a week, was back afloat [File: Handout via EPA]

‘Tiger Cub’ stumble leaves banks with giant trading losses

Fund manager Bill Hwang's New York-based Archegos Capital Management was at the centre of an unprecedented sell-off in shares on Friday, leaving investors nervous at the start of the week [File: Emile Wamsteker/Bloomberg]

India’s Maharashtra considers total lockdown as COVID cases rise

People wearing protective masks crowd a marketplace amid the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai [File: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]