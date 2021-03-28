Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Slovak PM to quit, swap role with finance minister to end crisis

Igor Matovic’s move comes after disputes with coalition partners about a secret deal to buy Russia’s coronavirus vaccine Sputnik-V.

Two parties in Matovic's coalition government, Freedom and Solidarity and For People, which have clashed repeatedly with his party about how to tackle the pandemic, demanded his resignation as a condition for the coalition to survive [File: Olivier Hoslet/Pool/Reuters]
Two parties in Matovic's coalition government, Freedom and Solidarity and For People, which have clashed repeatedly with his party about how to tackle the pandemic, demanded his resignation as a condition for the coalition to survive [File: Olivier Hoslet/Pool/Reuters]
28 Mar 2021

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic has said he will step down and swap roles with Finance Minister Eduard Heger, a proposal that could help resolve a month-long government crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

The political crisis erupted when a secret deal came to light three weeks ago involving Slovakia’s agreement to acquire two million doses of the jab. Slovakia is part of the 27-nation European Union, which has not authorised the Russian offering yet.

Matovic offered to resign last week but gave a long list of conditions, including that all his critics in the coalition should leave government.

“We won’t insist on meeting any of those conditions,” Matovic said at a televised news conference on Sunday. “We want to remove any obstacle preventing the coalition from coming back together.”

Heger said he accepted “the challenge” and would would immediately open talks with coalition partners on a possible new government. He was planning to meet President Zuzana Caputova on Monday for consultations.

The move was announced jointly in Bratislava after consultations between the party leaders of three of the four coalition parties. The approval of the liberal party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) was still outstanding in the evening. Its leader, Richard Sulik, resigned as minister of economy and deputy prime minister on Tuesday.

The three other governing parties have a slim parliamentary majority even without SaS.

Two parties in Matovic’s coalition government, Freedom and Solidarity and For People, which have clashed repeatedly with his Ordinary People party about how to tackle the pandemic, demanded his resignation as a condition for the coalition to survive.

Matovic has defended the Sputnik V purchase, saying it would speed up the vaccination programme in one of the European Union’s hardest-hit countries.

Slovakia has seen about 9,500 virus deaths in the pandemic.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

US lawmaker calls for hate crime charges in Atlanta killings

Caillou Yang, 15, holds a sign at the Colorado State Capitol during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes, on March 27, 2021 [Alyson McClaran/Reuters]

‘Humanitarian time bomb’: 4,700 Venezuelans flee to Colombia

Venezuelans arrive in canoes on the Colombian side of the Arauca river after fleeing military operations, in Arauquita, Colombia, on March 27 [Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters]

Syrian Kurds arrest several in anti-ISIL operation at al-Hol camp

An image grab from a video made available from the YPG's press office shows Kurdish YPG forces marching off men towards vehicles during a security operation at the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp [YPG Press Office/AFP]

Cuban protesters demand US lift trade embargo, sanctions

Cubans drive past the US embassy during a rally calling for the end of the US blockade against Cuba, in Havana, March 28, 2021 [Yamil Lage/AFP]
Most Read

Philippines deploys air force as tensions over Chinese ships rise

Some 220 boats were first spotted earlier this month at the boomerang-shaped Whitsun Reef, west of Palawan Island [Maxar Technologies via AFP]

More tugs join effort to refloat ship blocking Suez Canal

Stranded ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground in the Suez Canal [EPA]

Army fires at funeral as Myanmar mourns day of ‘mass murder’

Policeman aiming his weapon as security forces stage a crackdown on protests against the military coup in Myitkyina in Myanmar's Kachin state [Screengrab/Myitkyina News via AFPTV]

Dozens of ‘defenceless’ civilians killed in Mozambique attack

The attack on Palma is the closest yet to the major gas project during a three-year rebellion across Mozambique's north [File: John Wessels/AFP]