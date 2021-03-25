Live
Large tornado causes damage across Alabama

Severe weather continues Thursday as authorities survey damage in small towns around Alabama.

First responders survey damage in Pelham, Alabama after an enormous Tornado swept through the area [Screengrab via Pelham Police Dept Twitter]
25 Mar 2021

A tornado hit small communities south of Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday and inflicted extensive damage, including to numerous homes and a civic centre, police said, as a giant supercell is expected to spawn further twisters in the US south.

Utility lines had also been downed along Highways 119 and 31 in Pelham, a city of about 20,000 people about 30km (20 miles) south of Birmingham, the Pelham Police Department said on Twitter.

“Extensive damage in Crosscreek community,” the police department said in a second tweet. “Please stay off the road and do not go into tornado damaged areas.”

Pelham police posted pictures showing damaged homes and trees and power lines that had been knocked down.

Videos from Eagle Point, another city outside Birmingham, that were shared on social media showed widespread damage.

The National Weather Service warned that a large severe-weather cell would continue battering Alabama and small portions of neighbouring states with high-velocity winds, hail and tornadoes.

Authorities remain unsure of the extent of damage in Alabama, as the severe weather is continuing on Thursday afternoon, inhibiting search and research efforts.

Stephen Quinn, a reporter with local television station ABC33/40, said on Twitter that “multiple people pulled from their homes in Eagle Point subdivision and hospitalized. Extent of injuries unknown”.

Pelham police said on Twitter that “Numerous houses damaged” in the area, but no information on injuries was immediately available.

Source: Al Jazeera and News agencies

