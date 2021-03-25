Large tornado causes damage across Alabama

Severe weather continues Thursday as authorities survey damage in small towns around Alabama.

A tornado hit small communities south of Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday and inflicted extensive damage, including to numerous homes and a civic centre, police said, as a giant supercell is expected to spawn further twisters in the US south.

Utility lines had also been downed along Highways 119 and 31 in Pelham, a city of about 20,000 people about 30km (20 miles) south of Birmingham, the Pelham Police Department said on Twitter.

“Extensive damage in Crosscreek community,” the police department said in a second tweet. “Please stay off the road and do not go into tornado damaged areas.”

WE CANNOT STRESS THIS ENOUGH: PLEASE STAY OFF THE ROAD AND DO NOT GO INTO TORNADO DAMAGED AREAS. — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) March 25, 2021

Pelham police posted pictures showing damaged homes and trees and power lines that had been knocked down.

Videos from Eagle Point, another city outside Birmingham, that were shared on social media showed widespread damage.

This terrifying video was taken at Griffin Park at Eagle Point near Lee Branch and US-280. –> https://t.co/rfXDGIvRHe (Source: Matt Williams) pic.twitter.com/LNlh3fucvz — WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) March 25, 2021

The National Weather Service warned that a large severe-weather cell would continue battering Alabama and small portions of neighbouring states with high-velocity winds, hail and tornadoes.

Areas in the blue circle have the greatest threat for severe weather in the next 2-3 hours. Look for damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes #HUNwx pic.twitter.com/62L5h0dbH9 — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) March 25, 2021

Authorities remain unsure of the extent of damage in Alabama, as the severe weather is continuing on Thursday afternoon, inhibiting search and research efforts.

Stephen Quinn, a reporter with local television station ABC33/40, said on Twitter that “multiple people pulled from their homes in Eagle Point subdivision and hospitalized. Extent of injuries unknown”.

Pelham police said on Twitter that “Numerous houses damaged” in the area, but no information on injuries was immediately available.