Live
News|Al-Shabab

Somali capital hit by deadly mortar attack

The attack targeted UN-AU peacekeeping mission headquarters, killing three and injuring five, a police official said.

25 Mar 2021

At least three civilians have been killed and five wounded after a barrage of mortars targeted the headquarters of the UN and African Union peacekeeping mission forces (AMISOM) located in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a police official said.

Abdi Yusuf, a police officer in Mogadishu’s Dharkinley neighbourhood, told Anadolu news agency on Thursday that several mortar shells landed in a residential area near Adan Adde International Airport in the capital.

Local media reported that a father and an infant were among the victims of the attack, claimed by al-Qaeda-linked armed group al-Shabab.

The attack targeted the UN compound, known as Camp Halane, which houses several Western diplomatic missions including those of the UK and the US.

Sources in the compound who spoke to Anadolu on condition of anonymity confirmed that several mortar shells also landed in and around the airport, where the UN compound is located.

Somali leaders are currently meeting in the same compound to end a months-long political and election deadlock.

This is the second time the UN compound has been targeted in less than a week, following a March 19 attack with no reported casualties.

Al-Shabab has carried out numerous attacks in Somalia over the years, including a 2017 truck bomb blast in Mogadishu which killed more than 300 people.

Source: Anadolu

Related

More from News

Oath Keepers sought Capitol riot ‘alliance’ with Proud Boys: Feds

Smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as rioters are confronted by US Capitol Police officers during the January 6 US Capitol breach [Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press]

Taiwan says it has begun mass producing long-range missiles

A Taiwanese soldier waves a flag during a drill on the Hsinchu military base ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday on January 19, 2021 [File: Sam Yeh/ AFP]

Chinese TV stars cut ties with Nike over Xinjiang comments

Chinese TV stars Wang Yibo and Tan Songyun said they would end all promotional partnerships with Nike, after a company statement was circulated widely on social media noting it was 'very concerned' by allegations of forced labour [File: Tingshu Wang/Reuters]

Suez Canal blockage halts $9.6bn a day of ship traffic

A container ship sails through the Suez Canal as Egypt celebrates the 150th anniversary of the canal opening in Ismailia, Egypt, on November 17, 2019 [File: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]
Most Read

Suez Canal suspends traffic as tug boats work to free ship: Live

The 59-metre wide vessel is lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal [AFP]

Cargo ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal chokes key trade route

A satellite handout image released by Planet Labs Inc on March 24 shows the Taiwan-owned MV 'Ever Given' container ship lodged sideways [Planet Labs/AFP]

The president’s bodyguard who amassed dozens of cars and houses

Former Malawian President Peter Mutharika (centre) and his bodyguard Norman Chisale (left) at independence anniversary celebrations in 2018 [File: Amos Gumulira/AFP]

AstraZeneca COVID vaccine 76% effective in new US trial analysis

AstraZeneca will seek emergency-use authorisation in the United States to allow it to be used in the country's mass vaccination programme [Julia Rendleman/Reuters]