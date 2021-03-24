Live
News

Rachel Levine is first US Senate-confirmed transgender official

Levine’s confirmation as assistant US secretary of health is hailed by LGBTQ rights groups as ‘historic’ victory.

Levine will be a top executive official in the US Department of Health and Human Services, a key department in the US's response to the coronavirus pandemic [File: Caroline Brehman/Pool via Reuters]
Levine will be a top executive official in the US Department of Health and Human Services, a key department in the US's response to the coronavirus pandemic [File: Caroline Brehman/Pool via Reuters]
24 Mar 2021

The United States Senate has confirmed Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health, making her the first openly transgender federal official to win Senate confirmation.

The 52-48 vote on Wednesday was cast along party lines with two Republicans joining Democrats in support of Levine, who previously served as the top health official in the state of Pennsylvania.

Human rights advocates hailed Levine’s appointment as an historic breakthrough.

“History made,” the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ civil rights organisations, tweeted. “Trans people are leaders, innovators and change-makers – and we deserve a seat at every table.”

Levine will be a top executive official in the US Department of Health and Human Services, a key department in the US’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

She “will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic – no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability”, US President Joe Biden said when he nominated her in January.

 

Levine’s confirmation comes at a challenging time for transgender people in the US, as Republican-controlled state legislatures are considering a wave of bills targeting transgender youth.

One type of bill, introduced in at least 25 states, seeks to ban transgender girls and young women from participating in female scholastic sports, according to the Associated Press news agency.

Other proposals would outlaw or restrict certain types of medical care for transgender youth.

The US House of Representatives passed legislation enshrining LGBTQ protections in the nation’s labour and civil rights laws on February 25, but it faces dim prospects in the US Senate.

During her confirmation hearing, Republican Senator Rand Paul had confronted Levine about hormone treatment and puberty blockers for transgender children.

“Do you believe that minors are capable of making such a life-changing decision as changing one’s sex?” Paul asked.

Levine replied that transgender medicine “is a very complex and nuanced field with robust research and standards of care”.

In the past, she has said that hormone therapy and puberty-blocking drugs can spare some transgender youth from mental distress and possible suicide.

In a statement in January, Levine said she was proud of the work she has done to address health equity, respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and “to raise awareness about LGBTQ equity issues”.

“I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve Pennsylvanians, and all Americans, as part of the Biden Administration if I am fortunate enough to be confirmed to this position,” she said at that time.

Levine is a graduate of Harvard and of Tulane Medical School and president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. She has written on the opioid crisis, medical marijuana, adolescent medicine, eating disorders and LGBTQ medicine.

Source: Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Yellen spars with GOP senator on IMF help for poor countries

The tiff between United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a GOP senator on Wednesday illustrates how Republican opposition is growing louder as the International Monetary Fund moves towards a deal to expand its reserve assets for the first time since 2009 [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

States sue to undo Biden pause on US oil and gas lease sales

The lawsuit argues that stopping leases would diminish revenue that pays for Louisiana efforts to restore coastal wetlands, raise energy costs and lead to major job losses in oil-producing US states [File: Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]

Virginia becomes first US southern state to end death penalty

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, seated in the centre, signs a bill abolishing the death penalty surrounded by legislators and activists at Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Virginia, on March 24, 2021 [Steve Helber/AP Photo]

‘Brazil is suffocating’: COVID surge creates severe oxygen crisis

A COVID-19 patient is transferred to the intensive care unit of Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2021 [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
Most Read

Suez Canal blocked after massive container ship runs aground

Workers are seen next to a container ship which ran aground in the Suez Canal [Handout: Suez Canal Authority via Reuters]

Israel votes: Palestinian-Israeli party now a potential kingmaker

Mansour Abbas, leader of the United Arab List, votes at a polling station in Maghar, Israel [Mahmoud Illean/AP]

Suez canal blockage sends oil prices rebounding after sell-off

The 400-meter long container ship Ever Given’s hull became wedged length-ways across the Suez Canal on Tuesday, causing a gridlock of at least 100 vessels [Handout: Marina Passos/Suez Canal via AFP]

‘Horrific’: MSF says Ethiopian troops executed 4 men in Tigray

Fighting in Ethiopia's northernmost region of Tigray erupted in November [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]