Hong Kong, Macau stop using BioNTech vaccine amid packaging issue

Temporary suspension comes after cap defect reported, as authorities say there is no issue with vaccine’s safety.

Hong Kong has suspended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech while it investigates flaws in the packaging of one batch of doses [Lam Yik/Reuters]
24 Mar 2021

Hong Kong and Macau have suspended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines because of a defect in the packaging of one batch of doses, officials said on Wednesday.

Vials with lot number 210102 were found to have defective packaging, authorities said, and an investigation was under way.

“For the sake of precaution, the current vaccination must be suspended during the period of investigation,” Hong Kong’s government said in a statement.

Vaccinations using a second batch – 210104 – were also suspended, it added. It did not elaborate on whether that batch was similarly affected.

Both Chinese territories said they made the decision to suspend the vaccine’s use after they were contacted by Fosun Industrial, the Chinese pharmaceutical company that is distributing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in China.

Neither gave any details on how the packaging was defective but said they did not believe there were any safety risks.

Several vaccination centres around Hong Kong were told to stop using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to notices seen by residents on Wednesday morning.

Some people took to social media to say their appointments that day had been cancelled and that some vaccination centres were closed.

The BioNTech shot is one of two vaccines that are part of Hong Kong’s mass vaccination programme and needs to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures of -70 degrees Celsius. It is also using Sinovac, a vaccine developed in China.

