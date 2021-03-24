Live
News|Pakistan Taliban

Explosion targeting police kills three in southwest Pakistan

The blast targeted a police vehicle that was on routine patrol in the Pakistani border town of Chaman.

A damaged police vehicle seen after the blast in Chaman [Saeed Ali Achakzai/Reuters]
A damaged police vehicle seen after the blast in Chaman [Saeed Ali Achakzai/Reuters]
By 
Asad Hashim
24 Mar 2021

Islamabad, Pakistan – An improvised explosive device blast has killed at least three people and wounded 12 others in the southwestern Pakistani border town of Chaman, officials say.

The blast took place on Tuesday evening and targeted a police vehicle that was on routine patrol in the Levies Lines area of the town, located about 100km (62 miles) northwest of provincial capital Quetta.

“There was a motorcycle parked in front of the market [in the area] and it was filled with explosives,” Shamsullah, a local official, told Al Jazeera.

“When the vehicle came in front of the motorcycle, it exploded.”

Relatives and paramedic staff gather near a man injured in the blast in Chaman [Saeed Ali Achakzai/Reuters]
Shamsullah, known by one name as is common in the region, confirmed the death toll and number of wounded. Those killed were civilian passersby, he said, while most of the wounded were police personnel who were in the vehicle.

Images from the scene showed extensive damage to several shops in the market and broken windows on buildings around the blast site.

Chaman is a key border crossing between Pakistan and its northwestern neighbour Afghanistan, with thousands of pedestrians and many container trucks crossing each day.

Balochistan province, in which Chaman is located, is Pakistan’s largest but least densely populated and is rich in mineral resources.

It has seen a myriad of security issues in recent years, with an ethnic Baloch armed separatist movement attacking security and civilian targets for more than a decade and also several attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP, also known as Pakistani Taliban) in recent years.

In a statement, TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani said the armed group claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera’s digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

India reports novel COVID-19 variant, daily deaths at year’s high

A health worker takes a nasal swab from a migrant worker to test for COVID at a bus station in Jammu, Indian-administered Kashmir [Channi Anand/AP]

‘You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin’: Company’s ‘Technoking’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been promoting cryptocurrencies through his Twitter account, has criticised conventional cash [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Eritrean troops killed more than 100 civilians in Tigray: Rights group

The rights commission spoke to dozens of witnesses who said Eritrean troops shot unarmed civilians and fired on those who tried to collect their bodies[ Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Suez canal blockage sends oil prices rebounding after sell-off

The 400-meter long container ship Ever Given’s hull became wedged length-ways across the Suez Canal on Tuesday, causing a gridlock of at least 100 vessels [Suez Canal Authority via AP]
Most Read

Suez Canal blocked after massive container ship runs aground

Workers are seen next to a container ship which ran aground in the Suez Canal [Handout: Suez Canal Authority via Reuters]

Dubai’s deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan dies

Sheikh Hamdan, also the UAE's finance minister, was the brother of the current ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum [File: Karim Sahib/AFP]

‘India desires cordial relations’: Modi in letter to Pakistan PM

The message from Modi, right, to Khan follows a series of moves and statements signalling rapprochement between the nuclear-armed neighbours [File: Reuters]

Netanyahu’s future unclear as Israel election threatens deadlock

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's general election at his Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem March 24, 2021 [Ammar Awad/ Reuters]