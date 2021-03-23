Live
News

Sudan’s cabinet backs UAE mediation in disputes with Ethiopia

Tensions around the control of farmland in the border town of al-Fashqa recently witnessed a deadly escalation, while talks over GERD have reached an impasse.

A boy stands next to a donkey loaded with jerry cans by the Atbarah River near the village of Dukouli within the Quraysha locality, located in the Fashaqa al-Sughra agricultural region of Sudan's eastern Gadarif state [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
A boy stands next to a donkey loaded with jerry cans by the Atbarah River near the village of Dukouli within the Quraysha locality, located in the Fashaqa al-Sughra agricultural region of Sudan's eastern Gadarif state [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
23 Mar 2021

Sudan’s transitional cabinet has backed an initiative by the United Arab Emirates to mediate in a border dispute with Ethiopia, as well as over a controversial large dam built by Addis Ababa on the Blue Nile River.

Tensions surrounding the control of farmland in the al-Fashaqa region, on the border, have escalated in recent months, while talks over the operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD),  which will affect water volume downstream on the Nile in Sudan and Egypt, are deadlocked.

Sudan’s Information Minister Hamza Baloul said on Tuesday the cabinet had supported the proposal for Emirati mediation after it had been studied at the ministry level.

It came as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed insisted on Tuesday his country does not want war with Sudan, calling for tensions over al-Fashaqa to be resolved peacefully.

Ethiopian farmers have long worked in the fertile border zone, but the agricultural area is also claimed by Sudan.

In recent months, Sudan has sent troops into al-Fashaqa, a move deplored by Ethiopia as an “invasion”. A string of deadly clashes followed, with both sides trading accusations of violence and territorial violations.

Abiy, already grappling with Ethiopia’s internal conflicts, including in the Tigray region, said his country “is not ready to go to battle”.

“Sudan in its current state isn’t in shape to fight with a neighbouring country, it has lots of problems. Ethiopia also has many problems. We don’t need war. It is better to settle it in a peaceful manner,” said Abiy.

Dam dispute

The UAE has also offered to mediate on the GERD, a hydro-electric megaproject that Egypt and Sudan say threatens their vital water supplies.

Ethiopia says the project is essential for its electrification and development but Egypt, which relies on the Nile for the vast majority of its freshwater needs, sees the dam as an existential threat while Sudan fears its own dams would be harmed if no agreement is reached.

Last month, Khartoum suggested mediation by a quartet of the African Union, European Union, United Nations and the United States, a proposal welcomed by Cairo, but rejected by Addis Ababa.

On Thursday, Sudan said all four of these would-be mediators had signalled their willingness to take on such a role in helping to resolve the decade-old dispute over the mega-dam.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Brazil: New health minister sworn in amid ‘dangerous’ virus surge

Relatives of Vani Macedo, 65, who died from COVID-19, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 23 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Mexico’s president says development will help address migration

Hennessy, 4, from Honduras, awakes at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas, US, March 19, 2021 [File: Adrees Latif/Reuters]

Niger observes three days of national mourning after carnage

Mohamed Bazoum, Niger’s new president, has pledged to fight insecurity and ordered army reinforcements to the southwestern region [File: Souleymane Ag Anara/AFP]

Fed to create committee to respond to climate change risks

US Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said in a Tuesday speech that the new Financial Stability Climate Committee will be 'charged with developing and implementing a programme to assess and address climate-related risks to financial stability' [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Exit polls indicate no clear winner in Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Jerusalem on Tuesday [Ronen Zvulun via AP]

‘Highly volatile’: Powell’s not-so-cryptic warning on Bitcoin

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said the Fed is researching the potential for a central bank digital currency, though he added that the Fed is not yet near a decision about implementing one [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Top Saudi official issued death threat against UN investigator

Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur, says the threats were made at a high-level meeting in Geneva [File: Francois Lenoir/Reuters]

‘I don’t feel safe’: Asians in the UK reflect on a year of hatred

Peng Wang was attacked last month as he was jogging near his house [Courtesy: Peng Wang]