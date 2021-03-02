Live
News|Conflict

Three female media workers shot to death in eastern Afghanistan

Young women gunned down in two separate attacks after leaving their television station.

Journalists, religious scholars, activists and judges have all been targeted in a recent wave of attacks [File: Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Journalists, religious scholars, activists and judges have all been targeted in a recent wave of attacks [File: Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
2 Mar 2021

Three female media workers were shot dead in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday while heading home from work.

Local broadcaster Enikass TV said the women killed were its employees. Zalmai Latifi, director at the station, said they were gunned down in two separate attacks after leaving the network.

“They are all dead. They were going home from the office on foot when they were shot,” Latifi said.

Two other people, apparently passersby, were wounded in the shootings.

Latifi said the three women were recent high school graduates aged between 18 and 20.

No group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Nangarhar police chief Juma Gul Hemat said an armed suspect was later taken into custody following the shootings, adding authorities were still looking for other culprits.

“We arrested him as he was trying to escape,” said Hemat. “He has admitted he carried out the attack. He is a Taliban member.”

However, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the group had any hand in the killings.

The body of one of the women killed by gunmen in the city of Jalalabad is taken to a hospital [Sadaqat Ghorzang/AP Photo]

‘Contrary to teachings of Islam’

The three women dubbed popular and often emotion-laden dramas from Turkey and India into Afghanistan’s local languages of Dari and Pashtu, said the news editor of the privately-owned station
Shokrullah Pasoon.

In a statement, President Ashraf Ghani condemned the killings, saying “attacks on innocent compatriots, especially women, are contrary to the teachings of Islam, Afghan culture and the spirit of peace”.

Journalists, religious scholars, activists and judges have all been targeted in a recent wave of political assassinations that have spread panic across Afghanistan and forced many into hiding – with some even fleeing the country.

In January, 28-year-old Bismellah Adel Aimaq, the editor-in-chief of Sada-e-Ghor (Voice of Ghor) radio station, was killed near Firoz Koh city in the province of Ghor.

In December, gunmen killed Malala Maiwand, a female news anchor at Enikass, and her driver in Jalalabad. An affiliate of the armed group ISIL (ISIS), based in eastern Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the killing.

The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee issued a statement condemning Tuesday’s killings and criticising government investigations of previous killings of journalists.

Without elaborating, it said the investigations of past attacks are “not satisfactory at all, something that need to be changed”.

The Vienna-based International Press Institute called the killings an “unspeakable act”.

Dwindling peace process

Afghanistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for media workers. Tuesday’s killings brought to 15 the number of media workers killed in the country in the last six months.

The killings have increased since peace talks were launched last year between the Afghan government and the Taliban – the latest attempt to end decades of conflict.

Afghan and US officials have blamed the Taliban for the wave of violence, but the group has denied the accusations.

“These attacks are meant to intimidate, they are intended to make reporters cower. The culprits hope to stifle freedom of speech in a nation where the media has flourished during the past 20 years. This cannot be tolerated,” the US embassy in Kabul said in a statement.

The killings come as the US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad returned to Kabul this week for meetings with Afghan leaders in a bid to revive a flagging peace process.

Khalilzad’s arrival marks the first time he has returned to Afghanistan since US President Joe Biden took office in January and asked him to stay in his post.

Donald Trump’s administration, eager to end the United States’ longest war, tasked the veteran diplomat with negotiating with the Taliban, culminating in a deal signed in Qatar on February 29 last year.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Lebanon’s embattled currency hits new record low

A protester holds an Arabic placard that reads: 'Soon the dollar = 10,000 Lebanese pounds and if you are not happy, immigrate' [Hussein Malla/AP]

Children seized. Towns attacked. Can Nigeria fix security crises?

Between June 2011 and March 2020, at least $18m was paid to kidnappers as ransom, according to a report by SB Morgen [File: Luc Gnago/Reuters]

‘Constant fear’: Iraq and Syria face ISIL resurgence

Children look at a member of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after leaving the ISIL group's last holdout of Baghouz in Syria's northern Deir Az Zor province [File: Bulent Kilic/AFP]

Biden and Lopez Obrador meet to reset US-Mexico relations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US President Joe Biden during a virtual bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador from the White House in Washington, US, [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters] 
Most Read

‘Pawri’ power: Pakistani teen’s Instagram video a rage in India

Mobeen, 19, became famous after her five-second video went viral [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

Six Dr Seuss books with racist images won’t be published any more

The book And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, by Dr Seuss, will no longer be published due to insensitive and racist imagery [File: Steven Senne/AP Photo]

Swiss Muslims denounce ‘burqa ban’ proposal as referendum nears

The legislation, referred to locally as the burqa ban, does not specifically mention the facial coverings worn by Muslim women, but is largely seen to target them [File: Michael Buholzer/Reuters]

Media watchdog sues Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi murder

Khashoggi was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 [File: Beawiharta/Reuters]