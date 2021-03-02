Live
News|Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan promises stronger freedoms, human rights in Turkey

Turkey will improve the judiciary system, strengthen freedom of expression and organisation, the president says.

Erdogan outlined measures to improve the judicial system [Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]
Erdogan outlined measures to improve the judicial system [Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]
2 Mar 2021

President  Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised Turkey will strengthen freedom of expression and organisation in the country and the right to a fair trial as part of what his government has called a “human rights action plan”.

The proposal, promised in recent months as part of a series of legal and economic reforms, would also improve the judiciary system, Erdogan said at the presidential palace in Ankara on Tuesday.

No one can be deprived of freedom because of their thoughts, said Erdogan, who has faced criticism both at home and abroad for his handling of rights issues.

As part of a nine-point plan, Erdogan outlined measures to improve the judicial system in areas including nationalisation of land and the trial of minors, to steps to ensure a speedy trial and ease business conditions.

He said the government was reviewing prosecution of crimes related to the press and the internet.

“Improving freedom of expression, organisation and religion … is the goal we have so far worked the hardest on,” he told ministers and other government officials.

“We will not water every flower we see,” Erdogan added. “While watering a flower with its head bent means justice, watering a thorn means cruelty.”

Punishing thousands

Critics say Erdogan’s government applies political pressure on the judiciary, which has been bent on punishing thousands of the government’s perceived opponents since a failed coup in 2016.

Ankara says courts are independent and it has acted in the face of security threats to the country.

Turkey has ignored rulings by the European Court of Human Rights for the immediate release of high-profile philanthropist Osman Kavala, jailed more than three years without conviction, and Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of Turkey’s third-largest party, the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

The court, whose rulings are legally binding, says such detentions violate human rights and serve only to limit pluralism and political debate.

Erdogan said on Tuesday a committee would be set up to observe human rights conditions in prisons and a human rights report on Turkey would be published annually.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Army, private firm, fighters accused of Mozambique war crimes

A girl sits outside an overcrowded house in an area that has become one of the main arrival points for displaced people fleeing from armed violence raging in the province of Cabo Delgado, in the Paquitequete district of Pemba, northern Mozambique, 21 July, 2020 [File: Ricardo Franco/EPA]

Six Dr Seuss books with racist images won’t be published any more

The book And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, by Dr Seuss, will no longer be published due to insensitive and racist imagery [File: Steven Senne/AP Photo]

Morocco suspends contact with German embassy

Morocco's FM Bourita, left, said 'there will be no contact until we have received answers to the various questions we have posed' [File: Tobias Schwarz/AFP]

Media watchdog sues Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi murder

Khashoggi was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 [File: Beawiharta/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Pawri’ power: Pakistani teen’s Instagram video a rage in India

Mobeen, 19, became famous after her five-second video went viral [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

‘Overwhelming joy’: Kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls released

Police initially said 317 girls were abducted in the raid by more than 100 gunmen on the Government Girls Secondary School in remote Jangebe village [EPA]

Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid

Mossos d'Esquadra police officers walk past the offices of FC Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, March 1, 2021 [Albert Gea/Reuters]

Trauma, anger as Tigrayans recount Eritrea troops’ ‘grave crimes’

People mourn the victims of a massacre allegedly perpetrated by Eritrean soldiers in the village of Dengolat, north of Mekelle [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]