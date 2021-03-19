Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

COVID pushed 32 million Indians out of middle class: Pew research

Number of Indians in the middle class, or those earning between $10 and $20 a day, shrank by about 32 million, says the study.

A year into the pandemic, the number of those in the Indian middle class shrank to 66 million, says Pew [File: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
A year into the pandemic, the number of those in the Indian middle class shrank to 66 million, says Pew [File: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
19 Mar 2021

Financial woes brought by last year’s coronavirus pandemic have pushed about 32 million Indians out of the middle class, undoing years of economic gains, a report showed on Thursday, while job losses pushed millions into poverty.

The number of Indians in the middle class, or those earning between $10 and $20 a day, shrank by about 32 million, compared with the number that could have been reached in the absence of a pandemic, the United States-based Pew Research Centre said.

A year into the pandemic, the numbers of those in the middle class has shrunk to 66 million, down a third from a pre-pandemic estimate of 99 million, it added.

“India is estimated to have seen a greater decrease in the middle class and a much sharper rise in poverty than China in the COVID-19 downturn,” the Pew Research Centre said, citing the World Bank’s forecasts of economic growth.

Nearly 57 million people had joined the middle-income group between 2011 and 2019, it added.

In January last year, the World Bank forecast almost the same level of economic growth for India and China, at 5.8 percent and 5.9 percent respectively, in 2020.

But nearly a year into the pandemic, the World Bank revised its forecast this January, to a contraction of 9.6 percent for India and growth of 2 percent for China.

India faces a second wave of infections in some industrial states, after a decline in cases until early this year, and its tally of 11.5 million cases is the highest after the US and Brazil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government projects a contraction of 8 percent in the current financial year, which ends this month, before economic growth picks up to about 10 percent in the next financial year.

The Pew centre estimated the number of poor people, with incomes of $2 or less each day, has gone up by 75 million as the recession brought by the virus clawed back years of progress.

A rise of nearly 10 percent in domestic fuel prices this year, job losses and salary cuts have further hurt millions of households, forcing many people to seek jobs overseas.

In China, however, the fall in living standards was modest as numbers in the middle-income category probably decreased by 10 million, while poverty levels remained unchanged, the report added.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Gunmen kill 13 in ambush on police convoy in central Mexico

Eight of the slain officers were state police, while five other were police assigned to the state prosecutor's office [Jose Aguilar/Reuters]

Samia Hassan sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, right, described as a soft-spoken consensus-builder [File: Evrard Ngendakumana/Reuters]

Pakistan army chief says ‘it is time to bury the past’ with India

General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad [File: Farooq Naeem/AFP]

Amnesty condemns Xinjiang’s ‘tragedy of Uighur family separation’

Ethnic Uighur demonstrators wave East Turkestan flags during a gathering on the occasion of International Women's Day to protest China's treatment of Uighurs, in Istanbul, Turkey March 8, 2021 [Murad Sezer/ Reuters]
Most Read

From trash to treasure: The Nigerians recycling waste into wealth

Jumoke Olowokere’s giant Christmas tree, constructed from discarded bottles, has become a permanent fixture on the street near her office in Ibadan [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]

‘Grandstanding’: US, China trade rebukes in testy talks

The first in-person talks between the top diplomats from the US and China since Joe Biden became president got off to a testy start in Alaska [Frederic J Brown/Pool via Reuters]

Israeli settler attacks surge against Palestinians

Saeed Awad lays motionless after being attacked by settlers as Israeli army solders carry him on a stretcher [Courtesy: B'Tselem]

Amid Myanmar’s post-coup crisis, armed rebellion brews

The military's increasingly violent response to the anti-coup protests across Myanmar is increasing instability particularly in long restive border areas [EPA]