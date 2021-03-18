Live
Three killed, 11 wounded as Afghan gov’t bus bombed in Kabul

Bombing comes on day Afghan government, Taliban and key countries, including US and Russia, gather in Moscow to push for reduction in violence.

Afghan security forces inspect the site of another blast in Kabul on Tuesday [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
18 Mar 2021

Three people have been killed and 11 others wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul on Thursday, officials said.

The bombing came on the day the Afghan government, Taliban and key countries, including the United States and Russia, gather in Moscow to push for a reduction in violence to propel the Afghan peace process forward.

A spokesman for the Kabul police confirmed the casualty figures but gave no further details. Another official said the vehicle was carrying Afghan government employees.

The blast hit a bus which was rented by the Afghan ministry of information and technology to transport employees, said Abdul Samad Hamid Poya, a ministry adviser.

He added that it was unclear at the moment who the victims are.

No one claimed immediate responsibility for the blast, but the Afghan government has blamed the Taliban for running an assassination campaign against government employees, civil society figures and journalists.

The Taliban has denied being involved in the campaign.

Source : News Agencies

