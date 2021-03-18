Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Taiwan clears AstraZeneca vaccine, shots might start on Monday

Taiwan says it has completed checks on AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, which some European countries have suspended.

Taiwan has given its approval to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]
Taiwan has given its approval to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]
18 Mar 2021

Taiwan has given regulatory approval to AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and might start giving the first inoculations as early as Monday, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said.

Taiwan’s first vaccines – 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shot – arrived on the island earlier this month.

In a video statement late on Wednesday, Chen said the doses, which came from a South Korean factory, had cleared the last of the checks by Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration.

The aim is to start dispensing them from as early as Monday, he added.

Taiwan is prioritising health workers in the first wave of its vaccination programme and about 60,000 people are in line to get the first vaccinations, Chen said.

Taiwan moved quickly to close its borders when COVID-19 was still a ‘mysterious’ illness in China and has stamped out any flare-ups with efficient testing, quarantine and treatment [File: Sam Yeh/AFP]
The self-ruled island took early action to suppress the COVID-19 pandemic and has managed to keep total cases below 1,000, stamping out outbreaks with a strict quarantine and testing system.

In December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million vaccine doses, including 10 million from AstraZeneca.

More than a dozen European countries have suspended use of the vaccine amid concerns about its safety following reports of blood-clotting incidents. Millions of doses have been given without adverse effect and the  World Health Organization said on Wednesday it considers that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh its risks, recommending that vaccinations continue.

Taiwan’s government has played down concerns about the late start to its vaccination programme, pointing out that its low case rate means the urgency is not as high as in countries where the pandemic remains rampant.

Only 24 people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19 in Taiwan.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

North Korea says no talks with US while ‘hostile policy’ in place

South Korean protesters hold placards as police officers stand guard during a rally against the visit of Blinken and Austin outside the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Thursday [Jung Yeon-je/AFP]

Indonesian schoolgirls ‘bullied’ into religious clothing: Report

Indonesia's national motto is 'unity in diversity' but schoolgirls across the archipelago told a rights group they felt bullied into confirming with Islamic dress codes in the classroom [File: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]

‘What we were afraid of’: Asian American women condemn attacks

Mourners visit and leave flowers at the site of two shootings at spas across the street from one another, in Atlanta, Georgia [Megan Varner/Getty Images/AFP]

Moviegoers, rejoice! AMC to reopen nearly all US theatres Friday

The last remaining theaters AMC has left to reopen are mostly in Southern California, where a surge in cases prevented health officials from recommending cinemas resume work [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Tanzanian President John Magufuli dies at 61

Magufuli was first elected in 2015 on promises to tackle corruption and boost infrastructure development [File: Sadi Said/Reuters]

Biden: Putin is a ‘killer’, Russia to ‘pay’ for election meddling

Then-Vice President of the United States Joe Biden meets with Vladimir Putin, then Russian prime minister, in Moscow in 2011 [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press]

Taiwan boosts South China Sea deployments, gets submarine nod

Taiwan has a Coast Guard station in Itu Aba in the South China Sea [File: J.R Wu/Reuters]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]