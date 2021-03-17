Live
News|LGBTQ

Japan court makes landmark ruling on same-sex marriage

Court says not allowing same sex marriage is ‘unconstitutional’ in major victory for LGBTQ community.

Plaintiffs' lawyers and supporters outside the Sapporo district court after it ruled on the legality of same-sex marriages. The banner reads 'unconstitutional' [Kyodo/via Reuters]
Plaintiffs' lawyers and supporters outside the Sapporo district court after it ruled on the legality of same-sex marriages. The banner reads 'unconstitutional' [Kyodo/via Reuters]
17 Mar 2021

A Japanese district court on Wednesday ruled that not allowing same-sex couples to marry is “unconstitutional”, setting a new precedent in the only G7 nation not to fully recognise same-sex unions.

More than a dozen same-sex couples filed lawsuits in 2019 seeking to force the government to recognise gay marriage.

In the first ruling on the lawsuits, a court in Sapporo turned down a request for damages of one million yen ($9,000) per person for being denied the same legal rights as heterosexual couples.

But the court found that the failure to recognise same-sex marriage was unconstitutional – hailed as a major breakthrough by campaigners.

“I couldn’t hold back my tears. The court sincerely gave its thorough attention to our problem and I think it issued truly a good decision,” a male plaintiff told reporters outside the courthouse.

The ruling, the first in Japan on the legality of same-sex marriages, is a considerable symbolic victory in a country where the constitution defines marriage as being based on “the mutual consent of both sexes”.

Individual municipalities currently issue partnership certificates to help couples with renting places to live and hospital visitation rights but same-sex couples do not have the same legal rights as heterosexual couples. They cannot inherit their partner’s assets – such as the house they may have shared – and nor do they have parental rights to any children their partners may have.

 

By Asian standards, Japanese laws are relatively liberal – homosexual sex has been legal since 1880 – but social attitudes keep the LGBTQ community largely invisible and many have yet to come out even to their families.

Some in the business world say Japan’s not allowing same-sex marriage makes it difficult for companies, especially foreign companies, to attract and keep highly-skilled labour.

The American Chamber of Commerce last year issued a statement saying that Japan’s stance makes it less competitive internationally as a result.

A number of companies have taken their own steps to work around the situation, including international companies and Japanese firms such as Panasonic. But there are limits.

“For things that are part of the national system, such as pensions, there’s nothing they can do,” said Masa Yanagisawa, the head of Prime Services at Goldman Sachs Japan and a board member of the NGO Marriage for All Japan.

“All the other advanced countries have this, so Japan will lose out competitively. Then there’s the fact that people can’t be who they are. It becomes quite business-critical.”

Source : Reuters
More from News

Philippines closes border to foreigners, some citizens over COVID

The Philippines has closed its borders to foreigners and some citizens as it tackles a surge in coronavirus cases [File: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]

‘Desperate need’: PNG to get Australia vaccines amid COVID surge

Experts fear PNG, one of the poorest countries in the Asia Pacific, is in the midst of a big COVID-19 epidemic [File: Aaron Favila/AP Photo]

US official warns Congress on troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

About 3,500 US troops are currently in Afghanistan, as a May 1 deadline for a complete withdrawal approaches [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Dow, S&P 500 close lower as investors await Fed meeting results

The US Federal Reserve meeting takes place against a backdrop of mounting concerns about inflation [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Why are COVID cases rising in Europe despite vaccination efforts?

Laura Ricevuti, the doctor who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in an Italian patient on February 20, 2020, looks through the window at Codogno Hospital one year after the small northern town became Europe's coronavirus epicentre [File: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia wants to buy Turkey’s armed drones: Erdogan

Several countries have shown interest in Turkish-made UAVs that were effective in regional conflicts such as Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh [File: DHA via AP]

Tanzania gov’t urged to ‘explain mystery’ of Magufuli’s absence

Magufuli's vice president said on Monday citizens should ignore rumours from outside the country [File: Sadi Said/Reuters]