India reports highest daily rise in COVID cases in three months

India’s daily coronavirus infections have jumped by 28,903, data from the health ministry showed on Wednesday.

It was the highest increase since December 13, taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million. Deaths swelled by 188, the highest figure in two months, to stand at 159,044.

India has the world’s highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil.

Nearly 62 percent of infections in the past 24 hours and 46 percent of the deaths were reported in the western state of Maharashtra, the country’s worst affected.

The federal government has blamed crowding and a general reluctance to wear masks for the spike, ruling out the virus mutations that have been a factor in Western countries.

Maharashtra, home to India’s commercial capital of Mumbai, is among the states that have already tightened rules to curb the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the rise in cases in a video conference with state chief ministers later on Wednesday.