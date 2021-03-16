US vows to work with allies on North Korea denuclearisation

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi that his visit was meant to reaffirm US-Japan ties.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearisation of North Korea, as he Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin make their first trip abroad to buttress Asian alliances amid growing assertiveness of China.

Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, saying that his visit was meant to reaffirm the US-Japan alliance, Blinken said.

He said democratic values were under threat in places like Myanmar and China.

Blinken and Austin’s visit to Tokyo and Seoul is the first overseas trip by senior officials from President Joe Biden’s administration and follows a virtual summit last week of the leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India – the so-called Quad alliance.

Other issues on the agenda include the freedom of navigation in the South and East China Seas and the military coup in Myanmar, as well as the economy.

Earlier on Tuesday, Blinken told a group of business leaders that the economic relationship between Washington DC and Tokyo is “one of the strongest in the world.”

Blinken said the pandemic had exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains for critical products, including medical equipment, stressing the need for the US and Japan to work together to build secure and resilient supply chains for the future.

North Korea was expected to be in sharp focus after the White House said Pyongyang had so far rebuffed efforts from the United States to engage in dialogue.

Earlier, North Korea warned the new US administration against “causing a stink” if it wants peace, North Korean state media reported on Tuesday as Blinken and Austin arrived in Japan.

Quad alliance

The trip sends an “important signal of resolve to work with allies” at a time when the region faces mounting pressure from China and a continued threat from North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, Sung Kim, the acting assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs told reporters during a briefing ahead of the visit.

The Quad summit pledged to work to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, a chief priority for Tokyo and to cooperate on maritime, cybersecurity and economic safeguards in the face of challenges from Beijing.

Analysts also expect Japan to seek US support for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and follow-up talks on other subjects that figured at the Quad summit, such as the commitment to boost COVID-19 vaccine supplies in Asia and climate change.

Diplomacy is back at the center of U.S. foreign policy. Today, I’m en route to Tokyo and Seoul to discuss how the United States will strengthen our cooperation in the #IndoPacific and across the globe with two of our closest allies. pic.twitter.com/m9s0VBeNiD — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 14, 2021

The two men are also scheduled to make a courtesy call on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is set to visit the White House as the first foreign leader to meet Biden in April.

According to Japan’s NHK broadcaster, China is also expected to be high on the agenda at the meeting.

The two sides are likely to share their concerns about China’s growing maritime reach, as well as its new coastguard law, which authorises its coastguard to use weapons in waters Beijing considers to be under its jurisdiction.

The US and Japanese officials are expected to affirm that Article Five of the Japan-US Security Treaty applies to the disputed Senkaku Islands, which are controlled by Japan, but claimed by China.

The article obliges the US to defend territories under Japan’s administrative control.

Both officials are set to leave Tokyo for Seoul on Wednesday and hold talks with their counterparts in the South Korean capital until Thursday.

They will then head back to the US where they will meet top Chinese diplomats, Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi in Anchorage, Alaska.