Live
News|Politics

US vows to work with allies on North Korea denuclearisation

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi that his visit was meant to reaffirm US-Japan ties.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) attends a meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) at Iikura House in Tokyo on Tuesday [Kim Kyung-hoon/AFP]
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) attends a meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) at Iikura House in Tokyo on Tuesday [Kim Kyung-hoon/AFP]
16 Mar 2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearisation of North Korea, as he Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin make their first trip abroad to buttress Asian alliances amid growing assertiveness of China.

Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, saying that his visit was meant to reaffirm the US-Japan alliance, Blinken said.

He said democratic values were under threat in places like Myanmar and China.

Blinken and Austin’s visit to Tokyo and Seoul is the first overseas trip by senior officials from President Joe Biden’s administration and follows a virtual summit last week of the leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India – the so-called Quad alliance.

Other issues on the agenda include the freedom of navigation in the South and East China Seas and the military coup in Myanmar, as well as the economy.

Earlier on Tuesday, Blinken told a group of business leaders that the economic relationship between Washington DC and Tokyo is “one of the strongest in the world.”

Blinken said the pandemic had exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains for critical products, including medical equipment, stressing the need for the US and Japan to work together to build secure and resilient supply chains for the future.

North Korea was expected to be in sharp focus after the White House said Pyongyang had so far rebuffed efforts from the United States to engage in dialogue.

Earlier, North Korea warned the new US administration against “causing a stink” if it wants peace, North Korean state media reported on Tuesday as Blinken and Austin arrived in Japan.

Quad alliance

The trip sends an “important signal of resolve to work with allies” at a time when the region faces mounting pressure from China and a continued threat from North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, Sung Kim, the acting assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs told reporters during a briefing ahead of the visit.

The Quad summit pledged to work to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, a chief priority for Tokyo and to cooperate on maritime, cybersecurity and economic safeguards in the face of challenges from Beijing.

Analysts also expect Japan to seek US support for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and follow-up talks on other subjects that figured at the Quad summit, such as the commitment to boost COVID-19 vaccine supplies in Asia and climate change.

The two men are also scheduled to make a courtesy call on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is set to visit the White House as the first foreign leader to meet Biden in April.

According to Japan’s NHK broadcaster, China is also expected to be high on the agenda at the meeting.

The two sides are likely to share their concerns about China’s growing maritime reach, as well as its new coastguard law, which authorises its coastguard to use weapons in waters Beijing considers to be under its jurisdiction.

The US and Japanese officials are expected to affirm that Article Five of the Japan-US Security Treaty applies to the disputed Senkaku Islands, which are controlled by Japan, but claimed by China.

The article obliges the US to defend territories under Japan’s administrative control.

Both officials are set to leave Tokyo for Seoul on Wednesday and hold talks with their counterparts in the South Korean capital until Thursday.

They will then head back to the US where they will meet top Chinese diplomats, Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi in Anchorage, Alaska.

Source : Al Jazeera, Reuters

Related

More from News

Facebook strikes deal with Murdoch’s News Corp in Australia

Last month, Facebook shut out all media content on its service in Australia for a week [File: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg]

Thai PM receives AstraZeneca jab as European nations suspend use

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha receives an injection of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, March 16, 2021 [Thailand Government House/Handout via Reuters]

China wants Jack Ma’s Alibaba to shed media assets: Report

Jack Ma, Alibaba’s co-founder, has been at the centre of a government crackdown that began last year, going after the e-commerce giant and its finance affiliate Ant Group Co [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Families plan funerals, children reported among Myanmar dead

Protesters near makeshift barricades in Yangon during demonstrations against the military coup on Monday [AFP]
Most Read

Kenya boycotts ICJ hearing on Somalia sea boundary row

Map shows the disputed Kenya-Somalia maritime bounder [Al Jazeera]

The competition for Egypt: China, the West, and megaprojects

An aerial view shows construction at Egypt's New Administrative Capital megaproject, 35km (22 miles) east of Cairo [File: Khaled Desouki/AFP]

Germany, France, Italy and Spain halt use of AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca and global health authorities insist the company's COVID-19 shot is safe [File: Miguel Medina/AFP]

Labour law changes: Are Qatar’s migrant workers better off?

In August 2020, Qatar announced landmark changes to its labour law, including scrapping the need for an NOC [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]