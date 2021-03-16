Protesters storm presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden: Reports

Demonstrators broke into the Maasheeq Presidential Palace in Aden – seat of the internationally recognised gov’t – amid public anger over the dire economic situation.

Angry Yemeni protesters have stormed the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden – seat of the internationally recognised government – according to local sources.

Demonstrators broke into the Maasheeq Presidential Palace on Tuesday amid public anger over the lack of services, poor living conditions and depreciation of the local currency, the sources told Reuters.

Local sources also told Al Jazeera the protesters found no resistance from forces loyal to the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council.

Al Jazeera’s Jamal Elshayyal said the protesters are members of the national security forces who have not been paid for nine months.

“We understand the protests have been peaceful so far and that some sort of mediation is taking place,” Elshayyal said, speaking from the Qatari capital, Doha.

Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik and other members of the internationally recognised government remain inside the building, two officials told Reuters. However, Al Jazeera could not independently confirm the veracity of the report.

The palace, which the UN-backed government had taken as its headquarters, is guarded by Saudi troops on the inside, Elshayyal said.

“But from the outside, it is backed by the separatists – the southern transitional council – which is backed by the United Arab Emirates, which in theory is meant to be backing Saudi Arabia but in reality has been supporting the separatists that have been calling for a secession from Sanaa,” he explained.

Yemen has been wracked by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led military offensive in support of the internationally recognised government has caused a humanitarian disaster in the poorest country in the Middle East, with tens of thousands of civilians killed and millions staring at hunger.

US President Joe Biden last month ended support to Saudi’s military campaign in the country and announced a special envoy for Yemen as it boosted diplomatic efforts to the end the six-year-old war. Washington has faced criticism for its military support to Riyadh.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told UN envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, that there was no military solution to the crisis.