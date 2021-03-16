Live
News

Mozambique fighters beheading children as young as 11: NGO

Save the Children says it spoke to displaced families who described ‘horrifying scenes’ of murders committed by rebels in Cabo Delgado province.

Amnesty International found earlier in March that war crimes were being committed by all sides in the conflict [File: Reuters]
Amnesty International found earlier in March that war crimes were being committed by all sides in the conflict [File: Reuters]
16 Mar 2021

Children as young as 11 have been beheaded in Mozambique’s restive northernmost province of Cabo Delgado, where an escalation in violence that intensified last year has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes, according to the Save the Children charity.

The UK-based aid group said on Tuesday it had spoken to displaced families who described “horrifying scenes” of murder, including mothers whose young sons were killed. In one case, the woman hid, helpless, with her three other children as her 12-year-old was murdered nearby.

“We tried to escape to the woods, but they took my eldest son and beheaded him,” the 28-year-old, who Save the Children called Elsa, is quoted as saying.

“We couldn’t do anything because we would be killed too.”

Another mother, a 29-year-old called Amelia by Save the Children, said her son was just 11 when he was killed by armed men.

Cabo Delgado has since 2017 been home to a festering rebellion linked to ISIL (ISIS), which has escalated dramatically in the past year.

Throughout 2020, the fighters began regularly engaging the military to capture and hold key towns. While beheadings have always been a hallmark of the attacks, brutality continued, with mass killings including the murder of approximately 52 people at once in the village of Xitaxi in April.

Hundreds of thousands displaced

Altogether, almost 2,700 people on all sides have died in the violence, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a consultancy that tracks political violence. Nearly 670,000 people have been displaced, Save the Children said.

The rebels are locally known as al-Shabab and have declared allegiance to ISIL. They are separate from a Somali armed group with a similar name.

Al-Shabab means The Youth in Arabic, and the name is said to reflect that the group receives its support mostly from young unemployed people in the predominantly Muslim region of Cabo Delgado.

The United States last week declared the Mozambique group a foreign “terrorist” organisation over its links to ISIL.

The US embassy in Mozambique on Monday said US special forces will train Mozambican marines for two months. The US government will also provide medical and communications equipment to help Mozambique combat the fighters.

Britain-based Amnesty International found earlier in March that war crimes were being committed by all sides in the conflict, with government forces also responsible for abuses against civilians – a charge the government has denied.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Sarah Everard killing: UK police officer faces trial in October

Everard's killing has sparked widespread anger and soul-searching about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women [File: Hannah McKay/Reuters]

Russia identifies two cases of South African COVID variant

Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has reported more than four million COVID-19 cases and more than 90,000 deaths [File: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters]

AstraZeneca suspensions: What you should know, in 500 words

AstraZeneca and the WHO say the company's COVID shot is safe [File: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]

Once held in Iranian jail, ex-US Marine fights espionage claims

The release of former US marine Amir Hekmati from Iranian custody was hailed by officials, but suspicions he had sought to sell classified secrets have stalled a government payout [File: Michael Gerstein/The Associated Press]
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Protesters storm presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden: Reports

A protester argues with a member of security part of the Saudi-backed coalition forces as demonstrators gather outside the internationally-recognised Yemeni government's headquarters at al-Maashiq Palace in the Crater district of the southern port city of Aden on March 16, 2021 [Saleh al-Obeidi/ FP]

Which countries have stopped using AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine?

A nurse vaccines a student with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Brest, western France. [File: Fred Tanneau/AFP]

The competition for Egypt: China, the West, and megaprojects

An aerial view shows construction at Egypt's New Administrative Capital megaproject, 35km (22 miles) east of Cairo [File: Khaled Desouki/AFP]