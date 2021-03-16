Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Canada recommends AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for seniors

Canadian officials and experts have sought to assure the vaccine is safe, even as several countries have paused its use.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine had been approved in late February by Canadian authorities, but officials recommended it should not be used on people above 65 years old [File: Christinne Muschi/AP Photo]
The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine had been approved in late February by Canadian authorities, but officials recommended it should not be used on people above 65 years old [File: Christinne Muschi/AP Photo]
16 Mar 2021

Canada has recommended the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for people aged above 65 in a pivot from its original guidelines.

The government’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization had previously recommended that people above 65 should not receive the vaccine “due to limited information on its efficacy”.

However, that recommendation was based on early clinical data, and the NACI said on Tuesday that it made the change after reviewing “real-world effectiveness studies”. The recommendation still said Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna should be “prioritised” for older age groups.

The vote of confidence comes as several, mostly European, countries have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca inoculant over fears it might have caused some recipients to develop blood clots, despite assurances from the British-Swedish multinational, the European Union regulator – European Medicines Agency (EMA) – and the World Health Organization (WHO) that the jab is safe.

Global health experts have said the pause would set back vaccination rollouts and create an unfounded stigma against vaccines.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to reassure residents that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe after Germany, France, Italy and Spain joined other countries in pausing its use.

“Health Canada and our experts and scientists have spent an awful lot of time making sure every vaccine approved in Canada is both safe and effective,” Trudeau said. “Therefore, the very best vaccine for you to take is the first one that is offered to you.”

In response to the suspensions, AstraZeneca said on Sunday it had reviewed the data on 17 million people who received doses across Europe and found 37 cases of people who developed blood clots as of March 8.

It said its findings showed “no evidence of an increased risk” of blood clots in any age group or gender, adding: “This is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.”

As of Monday, about 3.1 million vaccines had been administered in Canada, with just below 7 percent of the population having received at least one dose, according to the COVID-19 Tracker Canada.

Trudeau said last week that every Canadian who wants to be vaccinated will be able to do so by the end of September.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Why are COVID cases rising in Europe despite vaccination efforts?

Laura Ricevuti, the doctor who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in an Italian patient on February 20, 2020, looks through the window at Codogno Hospital one year after the small northern town became Europe's coronavirus epicentre [File: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters]

UN warns of another ‘decade of desperation’ in war-torn Syria

In the absence of international pressure on the regime of Bashar al-Assad and support for the peace process, the UN has failed to produce any advancement on the political front [File: Hussein Malla/AP]

Nigeria: Inflation hits four-year peak as food prices soar

Food prices in Nigeria, which make up the bulk of the inflation basket, rose 21.79 percent in February, according to national stats [File: Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters]

EU regulator ‘convinced’ AstraZeneca benefit outweighs risk

A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccine at a drive-through site, in Milan on March 15. Italy has since stopped using AstraZeneca's vaccine amid fears of rare side effects [Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters]
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Protesters storm presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden

A protester argues with a member of security part of the Saudi-backed coalition forces as demonstrators gather outside the internationally-recognised Yemeni government's headquarters at al-Maashiq Palace in the Crater district of the southern port city of Aden on March 16, 2021 [Saleh al-Obeidi/ FP]

The competition for Egypt: China, the West, and megaprojects

An aerial view shows construction at Egypt's New Administrative Capital megaproject, 35km (22 miles) east of Cairo [File: Khaled Desouki/AFP]

Mozambique fighters beheading children as young as 11: NGO

Amnesty International found earlier in March that war crimes were being committed by all sides in the conflict [File: Reuters]