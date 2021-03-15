Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

India records this year’s worst single-day spike in COVID cases

Highest daily rise in 85 days as Maharashtra state imposes partial lockdowns and restrictions amid a resurgence in cases.

People wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
People wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
15 Mar 2021

India has recorded 26,291 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day spike this year, taking the total caseload to 11,385,339, according to official data.

The number of deaths linked with COVID-19 increased to 158,725 with 118 more fatalities being recorded on the day, the federal health ministry update said on Monday.

India, which has the largest virus caseload after the United States and Brazil, saw a downward trend in infections at the end of 2020, but the numbers have been rising again in recent weeks.

The western state of Maharashtra, which has been a virus hotspot since the outbreak last year, accounted for 16,620 new infections.

The number of infections on Monday was the highest daily rise in 85 days since December 20 when as many as 26,624 new infections were recorded, according to data on the Johns Hopkins University website.

There are concerns about a second wave of the pandemic in India with medical experts suggesting that new variants of the virus as well as poor adherence to safety norms could be behind the surge in cases.

Besides Maharashtra, which imposed partial lockdowns and restrictions to contain infections, four more states, including Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, were reporting an upward trend in cases.

India expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive from March 1 to cover people over 60 years of age, after launching the campaign mid-January by inoculating front-line workers and healthcare staff.

Almost 30 million doses have been administered so far, but experts say the pace of vaccinations needs to be accelerated to meet the government’s target of inoculating 300 million people by early August.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Syrians mark 10 years since uprising broke out

Nearly half a million people have been killed and more than half the pre-war population of 23 million displaced in the civil war [File: Ahmad Aboud/AFP]

Thousands march across Australia demanding justice for women

Protesters gathered outside parliament in Canberra and towns and cities across Australia to demand justice for women [Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via Reuters]

Turkey says civilians wounded in Syrian missile raids

The attack 'targeted civilian settlements and fuel tankers ... civilians were wounded,' the ministry said [Turkish defence ministry/Twitter]

In Pictures: 10 Syrians recount a decade of war

Rukaia Alabadi, a 32-year-old Syrian journalist and refugee, in France's capital Paris on February 27, 2021. She is holding a photo of herself in 2011 when she was an economics student at al-Furat University in her hometown of Deir Az Zor, eastern Syria. Rukaia arrived in Paris as a refugee in 2018 after escaping threats over her reporting on the reality of life in under ISIL (ISIS) rule. Before that, she had been detained for months over her work as a media activist. [Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP]
Most Read

‘We survived Assad’s prisons and we will rebuild Syria’

Omar as a 15-year-old in 2011 before he was imprisoned, and later, in 2015 immediately after he escaped [Photo courtesy of Omar Alshogre]

Myanmar security forces kill dozens of anti-coup protesters

People carry a protesters who was shot during the security force crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Thingangyun, Yangon. [Reuters]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Kenya-Somalia maritime boundary dispute explained

The maritime border dispute is central to a diplomatic row between the two countries [File: Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP]